Billy Gilmour is loving life under Dean Smith at Norwich City as he tries to repay the faith of his new boss.

The Chelsea loanee has started all five of Smith’s games so far after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke as he struggled to find Premier League form.

Although the 1-0 home loss to Manchester United was a second successive defeat and a third game in four without a goal, performances have been largely encouraging.

“I’m loving playing and working under the new manager, I think he’s been really good with me so far,” said the Scotland midfielder.

“I just need to make sure I’m putting in good performances every week to make sure I’m playing. It’s a good squad and we’re fighting for places.

“Injuries are building up and all sorts so I need to make sure that I’m on it every day in training to make sure that I’m in there next time.

“It’s good, the boys are excited, we want to do well and stay in this league.”

Another Carrow Road encounter awaits tomorrow night as Smith takes on former club Aston Villa with City bottom and three points from safety.

With the Villans nine points better off in 12th after three wins from Steven Gerrard’s first five games, the Canaries know how important a victory would be.

Smith and assistant coach Craig Shakespeare enjoyed an initial bounce of five points from their first three matches in charge but are striving to maintain the feeling of a fresh start, with Gilmour hopeful that their methods will succeed.

“Of course the new manager wants to come in and put his own stamp on things, in what he wants to do and what he wants us to be like,” Gilmour continued.

“Every manager is different and working under the gaffer here, he has been very good on the training field so far. We feel more compact and harder to beat.

“You can see that on the pitch, that we’re limiting teams’ opportunities and we’re creating a lot more as well. We’re quite direct, you might say.

“I’m enjoying it and I’m sure it will click and we’ll start getting the points soon.”

