Former City boss Glenn Roeder dies aged 65

Published: 5:40 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 6:21 PM February 28, 2021

Former Norwich City manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

The former Newcastle United, West Ham United and City boss passed away on Sunday after battling the illness for several years. The 65-year-old managed the Canaries between 2007 and 2009, helping the club secure its Championship status during his first year in charge.

He was sacked from the club after a downward spell of results saw the club sucked into a relegation battle, with club legend Bryan Gunn placed in temporary charge. Roeder went on to hold positions at Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage.

Appointed after a successful spell with Newcastle, Roeder was in charge for 65 games, winning 20. He was also responsible for signing Wes Hoolahan from Blackpool in 2008.

Roeder was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2003 whilst at the helm of West Ham. He missed the final three games of the season and was temporarily replaced by Trevor Brooking, but the club were relegated to the Championship.

So sad to hear the news that Glenn Roeder passed away. The man who believed in me and who gave me my @NUFC debut 😔 Rest in peace..🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ehBuXRpoGS — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) February 28, 2021

In tribute to Glenn, LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson said: “A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas. Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

“Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn’s family and friends.”

LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan added: “Glenn achieved so much throughout his lifelong career in the game. After retiring as a player, he became one of the country’s most respected coaches, working across all levels of the professional game, in senior and academy football, and acting as a trusted advisor to many coaches and players. At every club, he chose to develop new talent and to give opportunities to the younger players in his charge.

“He will be sorely missed by all of the LMA’s members and his colleagues from across the game. Our heartfelt thoughts are with Glenn’s wife Faith, his daughter Holly, his sons Will and Joe and all of Glenn’s family and friends at this difficult time."