Hanley believes City's togetherness is the key to their positive form

Published: 12:18 PM January 19, 2021

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley believes the squad's togetherness is helping their Championship promotion push.

The Canaries currently sit top of the table just past the halfway stage as they continue to plot their route back to the Premier League.

Hanley is determined to help the club achieve that ambition but insists there is still more to come from Daniel Farke's table-toppers.

“I think the main thing for us is we feel like we can still improve and we are still working on certain aspects of our game and, hopefully, the best is still to come from us,” he said, speaking to City's official programme 'OTBC'.

“I think there have been games where we have not picked up the points that we wanted to. So, we can see ourselves being in an even better position than we are now, but that is football sometimes.

"We have scored a few late goals already this season that has picked us up important points. So, you have got to have a bit of give and take with it but, at the same time, our main focus is on our performances and if we maintain that level and continue to improve, a little bit each week or every game, then we have got a good chance.”

Hanley's goal against Cardiff City was his first since August 2018. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's togetherness during their title-winning campaign two years ago is often credited as being one of the main ingredients behind their success. The Scot believes that is something that has returned after a gruelling top-flight campaign and says every member of the squad 'loves' being at Norwich.

“I think the atmosphere, the culture and the mentality is a big part of the club here and it is something the manager, Stuart (Webber, sporting director), the backroom staff and everyone has been working on for a long time,” he said.

“It doesn’t just happen you need to put the right people in the right places and have the right group of lads together.

"I think that is a massive part of it and I’m sure everybody in the dressing room will tell you the same thing and that is that they absolutely love being at Norwich and they absolutely love coming into training every day.

"It is a great togetherness that we have got and that has been one of our strengths this year and has enabled us to push on and still manage to pick up points through challenging situations.”