City captain reveals key ingredient to quality performances

Published: 5:53 PM May 18, 2021

Grant Hanley has revealed the key to his uplift in form at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley feels back to his best at Norwich City, aided by his ability to maintain his fitness during their title-winning Championship campaign.

City's captain made his highest amount of appearances since the 2015/16 season and played a pivotal role in a defensive set-up that was much-improved.

Injuries have scuppered the Scottish international's progress on numerous occasions at Carrow Road, often just as he appeared to be entering a period of positive form. Maintaining his personal fitness has helped him contribute to a successful campaign for Norwich.

"For me, that is what I have been looking for the last couple of years to get in the team and play every week, really. Being a captain, you want to be on the pitch with the lads.

"You want to be pulling your weight so it has definitely been a good season for me personally to be on the pitch as much and to get a good run of games. I think as a centre half a lot of your games are on timing, positioning and reading the game and that only comes with playing games, so that has helped me massively, to get that run of games in and find a level of consistency with performances as well.

"I always believed in myself, in terms of if I got a run of games that I could get back to a decent level of performance. So I am happy with this season and I have given myself another crack at playing in the Premier League, so I am happy."

The 29-year-old is now preparing for the Euros with Scotland this summer after playing for his country for the first time in nearly three years when they faced Austria in March.

Hanley is regarded by some as their best natural central defensive option and is expected to play a key role under Steve Clarke this summer. Scotland share a group with England, Czech Republic and Croatia.

Hanley is expected to be in the Scotland squad named tomorrow. - Credit: PA

Clarke will unveil his final squad on Wednesday and Hanley is hopeful of being included.

"I know myself that if I am playing at club level, and I am playing consistently, then I have got a good chance of getting called up," he told City's official website.

"It has been frustrating for me over the last two or three years not playing for Scotland because I feel like if I had been fit, I would have been involved a lot more, but it wasn’t to be and that is the way football is. It is the way football works sometimes.

"It was really pleasing the last international break to get away and to get some game time leading into the Euros in the summer. Hopefully, I can be involved and be part of that. I am really looking forward to it and it is a massive thing for the country as a whole because it has been so long since we have been here, so it is a chance for the lads to go and do ourselves proud."