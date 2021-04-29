Hanley named as runner-up in Player of the Season vote

Published: 3:01 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM April 29, 2021

Grant Hanley of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/02/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has finished as the runner up in the Player of the Season vote.

It's the second time the Scot has been voted in second place for the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy after coming behind James Maddison in 2017/18.

The defender has maintained his fitness and showcased his quality this season, re-establishing himself as a pivotal member of Daniel Farke's squad this season. Hanley has worked his way back into the Scotland set-up and is primed for a spot in Steve Clarke's squad for the Euros this summer.

Hanley has showcased his quality across 40 games this season, developing a positive relationship with Burnley loanee Ben Gibson. The Scot's pace has allowed him to match any Championship striker in a foot race.

His defensive intelligence has contributed to a much-improved clean sheet record for City. The Canaries have conceded only 33 goals this season, the second fewest in the division.

Hanley has been the defensive rock that this successful season has been built upon. Despite changes in the backline, City's skipper has been a constant.

In the last few months, very few Championship attackers have had the beating of Hanley.

The Scot has improved in his ball playing and carrying abilities as well as nurturing young Andrew Omobamidele through matches in the last seven games.

🏆 Always clearing the danger and leading the lads with pride! pic.twitter.com/lfnuih4iHR — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 29, 2021

Speaking about the influence of his captain, Farke said:

“I don’t think he is back to his best, I think he is even better. He is in the shape of his life,” he said. “I have never seen him play better than what he is delivering right now. But I think there is even more to come.

"He is 29 but I hope at the age of 30, 31 he is still in the form of his life. I will demand more, I don’t want him to sit back. I didn’t follow him that closely when he was a teenager at Blackburn but in the last seven or eight years I have not seen him play better.

“Great personality, great leader, great character within the group and fantastic in the dressing room. When you look at him you might not see it but his sense of humour within the group is quite important."