City defender sends warning to England ahead of Euros

Published: 7:30 AM May 23, 2021

Grant Hanley has insisted Scotland travelling to the Euros to simply make up the numbers.. - Credit: PA

Grant Hanley has warned competitors not to expect an easy ride against Scotland at the Euros this summer.

Hanley will form part of Steve Clarke's squad heading to a major tournament for the first time in 23 years after they qualified last year. The defender returned to the international scene for the first time since 2018 back in March.

Scotland kick off their European Championship campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14 before gearing up to face rivals England at Wembley four days later. Croatia complete Group D.

Despite Scotland entering the competition with plenty of excitement and a desire to impress, Hanley insists they won't be there to make up the numbers or have a party.

“Your initial thoughts are that you’re over the moon and excited about being at a major finals again.

“But after that, the boys want to do themselves justice.

“We’re not there for a party, we’re there to do our best and play well. And we’ll need to be at our best to take anything from the games.

“That’s the way we have to approach it," City's captain told MailSport.

City's captain has been a consistent performer throughout their title-winning campaign this season, shaking off injury to play in 42 consecutive league matches.

Hanley was voted second in the club's Player of the Year vote and boss Daniel Farke believes he has still has his best days ahead of him. The 29-year-old heads to the Euros as a key part of Clarke's plans and is expected to be in their starting line-up for the opening game.

Hanley has been an impressive performer for City this season, but team mate Kenny McLean will miss the Euros through injury. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Attentions will swiftly turn to the Wembley clash against England due to the magnitude of the game, and Hanley insists Scotland will approach it with the best mentality possible in order to extract points.

“There’s no point in treating any game differently to any other. We’ll need to be prepared, organised and ‘at it’ to pick up anything.

“Of course, the Wembley game will be special. That will take care of itself because of the game it is. We’ll go there with the right mentality.

“And we know the level of players they have within their squad. The standard is unbelievable and they’re one of the top teams in the tournament.

“But that’s the challenge for us. That’s the test you get in international football. Our boys have to embrace that and look forward to it – and I’m sure we will.”