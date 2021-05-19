Grant Hanley named in Scotland Euros squad

Video

Published: 12:08 PM May 19, 2021

Grant Hanley has been called up to the Scotland squad for the Euros. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has been included in Scotland's squad for the European Championships this summer.

Hanley, who was voted as runner-up in the club's Player of the Season award, has been rewarded for his impressive performances during the Canaries' Championship title-winning campaign.

The 29-year-old made his first international appearance in three years back in March, scoring as Scotland drew 1-1 with Austria in a World Cup qualifier. Hanley is regarded as a key component of the side by boss Steve Clarke, who has started City's captain in the last three matches.

Injuries have hampered Hanley's international appearances over the last few seasons, but maintaining his fitness and discovering a consistency that has seen him become a mainstay in the heart of City's defence. The Scot's performances for the Canaries has helped revived his Scotland career.

Prior to the tournament, Hanley will come up against club mates Tim Krul and Danel Sinani in pre-tournament friendlies in early June against Holland and Luxembourg respectively.

Scotland share a group with England, Czech Republic and Croatia. They kick off their campaign against Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park.

Hanley's team mate Kenny McLean was ruled out of the Euros after he suffered a knee injury during the last game of the season against Barnsley.

Hanley made his first international appearance in nearly three years back in March. - Credit: PA

Speaking on his pride at representing his country for the first time since 2018, Hanley spoke about his pride and excitement back in April.

“I was proud, going away. It’s been a while since I’ve been in the squad so it was kind of new again to me, I had a bit of excitement and nerves,” he said. “I wondered how it would go, I didn’t expect to go there and play every minute but the manager threw me in and I was happy with that, I’d love to play every minute.

“I’m proud to play for my country and it’s been frustrating not to get as many caps as I would have liked, but I was pleased with that and it went well for us as well so it was positive.”