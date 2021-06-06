Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

City players involved as Euro 2020 preparations ramp up

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 7:25 PM June 6, 2021    Updated: 7:56 PM June 6, 2021
Scotland's Grant Hanley (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of

Grant Hanley returned to international action for Scotland this evening - Credit: PA

Grant Hanley returned to action for Scotland in their final warm-up game before Euro 2020 as they beat Luxembourg 1-0.

Norwich City's captain missed their friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday as a precaution after Jon Fleck tested positive for coronavirus. Hanley was one of six players to remain at the team's hotel.  

Steve Clarke is leading Scotland into their first major tournament in 28 years, with Hanley viewed as a major protagonist in their hunt for progression from Group D. Croatia, Czech Republic and England make up their opponents. 

City attacker Danel Sinani started on the right of a midfield three for Luxembourg before being replaced by Oliver Thill in the 71st minute. 

Norwich are hoping to continue Sinani's development with a loan in England this season after spending the year with Belgian top-flight side Waasland Beveren. 

Tim Krul, who looks set to start for the Netherlands in their first Euro 2020 group stage fixture against Ukraine next Saturday, was named as an unused substitute as Frank De Boer's men comfortably beat Georgia in Enschede. 

Goals from Memphis Depay, Wout Weghourst and Ryan Gravenberch ensure the Netherlands head into the tournament on the back of a convincing victory. Krul's side are among the pre-tournament favourites alongside Belgium, France and Italy. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Connor Southwell: What Buendia exit means for City this summer
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Interest in Liverpool right-back
  3. 3 Canaries announce early end of deal with shirt sponsor
  1. 4 Ex-City striker wanted wages 'four times higher' to remain at Kilmarnock
  2. 5 City announce betting firm BK8 as new shirt sponsor
  3. 6 Emi Buendia: City's biggest ever transfer deal
  4. 7 Norwich City asked BK8 to remove posts as fans question new sponsor
  5. 8 City confirm club-record Buendia deal agreed with Villa
  6. 9 Norwich City debate: New heroes needed as Emi heads for the exit
  7. 10 Norwich City ace Emi Buendia set for Aston Villa move

Dimitris Giannoulis was a noticeable absentee for Greece as they beat Norway 2-0 in a friendly match in Spain. 

Tim Krul of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at

Tim Krul was an unused substitute for the Netherlands this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It remains unclear why City's left-back was left out of the matchday squad, with no injury made clear by Greece boss John van 't Schip prior to the game.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who remains in talks with City over a new deal, was named on the bench for Stale Solbakken's men. Kristoffer Ajer started at the back for Norway - the Celtic defender is a target for the Canaries this summer as they plot their route to Premier League survival. 

The first City player to feature at Euro 202 will be Teemu Pukki for Finland next Saturday, as they play Denmark in Copenhagen. The 30-year-old featured from the bench in their final warm-up game on Friday after defeat to Estonia. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

Norwich City Transfer News | Live

WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tranmere Rovers' Lee O'Connor (left) and Peterborough United's Flynn Clarke battle for the ball duri

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Canaries transfer rumours: City closing in on first summer signing

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Onel Hernandez of Norwich looks dejected at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, Lo

Opinion

City report card: Crunch time for Onel's Norwich journey

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
AC Milan's Rade Krunic (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA E

Norwich City Transfer News

Agent claims Canaries are interested in AC Milan midfielder

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus