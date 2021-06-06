City players involved as Euro 2020 preparations ramp up

Published: 7:25 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 7:56 PM June 6, 2021

Grant Hanley returned to action for Scotland in their final warm-up game before Euro 2020 as they beat Luxembourg 1-0.

Norwich City's captain missed their friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday as a precaution after Jon Fleck tested positive for coronavirus. Hanley was one of six players to remain at the team's hotel.

Steve Clarke is leading Scotland into their first major tournament in 28 years, with Hanley viewed as a major protagonist in their hunt for progression from Group D. Croatia, Czech Republic and England make up their opponents.

City attacker Danel Sinani started on the right of a midfield three for Luxembourg before being replaced by Oliver Thill in the 71st minute.

Norwich are hoping to continue Sinani's development with a loan in England this season after spending the year with Belgian top-flight side Waasland Beveren.

Tim Krul, who looks set to start for the Netherlands in their first Euro 2020 group stage fixture against Ukraine next Saturday, was named as an unused substitute as Frank De Boer's men comfortably beat Georgia in Enschede.

Goals from Memphis Depay, Wout Weghourst and Ryan Gravenberch ensure the Netherlands head into the tournament on the back of a convincing victory. Krul's side are among the pre-tournament favourites alongside Belgium, France and Italy.

Dimitris Giannoulis was a noticeable absentee for Greece as they beat Norway 2-0 in a friendly match in Spain.

Tim Krul was an unused substitute for the Netherlands this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It remains unclear why City's left-back was left out of the matchday squad, with no injury made clear by Greece boss John van 't Schip prior to the game.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who remains in talks with City over a new deal, was named on the bench for Stale Solbakken's men. Kristoffer Ajer started at the back for Norway - the Celtic defender is a target for the Canaries this summer as they plot their route to Premier League survival.

The first City player to feature at Euro 202 will be Teemu Pukki for Finland next Saturday, as they play Denmark in Copenhagen. The 30-year-old featured from the bench in their final warm-up game on Friday after defeat to Estonia.