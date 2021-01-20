Opinion
'Great header' - Hugill's goal earns seal of approval from Holt
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City legend Grant Holt has praised Jordan Hugill for his header that opened the scoring in the Canaries' 2-0 victory over Bristol City.
Holt claimed legendary status at Carrow Road for his power and numerous headed goals and Hugill has been compared to the City legend in terms of his style on the pitch. The 28-year-old has largely found game time hard to come by this season but grasped his opportunity in Teemu Pukki's absence.
A goal in each half helped secure a comfortable victory for Daniel Farke's side as they continue to flex their muscles at the top of the table. The victory has extended their lead at summit of the Championship to seven points, with a nine-point cushion to third-place Brentford.
City's quality is proving too much for their opponents at present, with Jacob Sorensen, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean also impressing.
Farke's side remain on-track for promotion this season, but they won't be complacent in the weeks ahead. City face Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday hoping to set up a fifth-round tie at Carrow Road against Chelsea or Luton Town.
- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters on social media below
Most Read
- 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Huge goals for Hugill as City create daylight at the top
- 2 Farke maps out his risk averse strategy on Pukki and Krul
- 3 The Greek view on Norwich City new boy Dimitris Giannoulis
- 4 Cherries lose more ground on Canaries in promotion race
- 5 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-0 Championship cruise against Bristol City
- 6 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Bristol City - Pukki still out, Krul set to return
- 7 City confirm Dimitris Giannoulis deal
- 8 STARTING XIs: Krul returns for Canaries against Bristol City
- 9 Norwich City v Bristol City - all you need to know
- 10 Farke is not looking over his shoulder at City