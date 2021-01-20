'Great header' - Hugill's goal earns seal of approval from Holt

Opinion

Published: 9:25 PM January 20, 2021

Norwich City legend Grant Holt has praised Jordan Hugill for his header that opened the scoring in the Canaries' 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

Holt claimed legendary status at Carrow Road for his power and numerous headed goals and Hugill has been compared to the City legend in terms of his style on the pitch. The 28-year-old has largely found game time hard to come by this season but grasped his opportunity in Teemu Pukki's absence.

A goal in each half helped secure a comfortable victory for Daniel Farke's side as they continue to flex their muscles at the top of the table. The victory has extended their lead at summit of the Championship to seven points, with a nine-point cushion to third-place Brentford.

City's quality is proving too much for their opponents at present, with Jacob Sorensen, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean also impressing.

Farke's side remain on-track for promotion this season, but they won't be complacent in the weeks ahead. City face Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday hoping to set up a fifth-round tie at Carrow Road against Chelsea or Luton Town.

