Published: 6:00 AM January 27, 2021

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley is thankful to head coach Daniel Farke for making him a better player and hopes his team-mates also appreciate the platform the Canaries have provided them with.

The Scotland international, signed from Newcastle for around £3.5million in August 2017, has played every minute of City's last 21 league games since shaking off the hamstring injury which thwarted his Premier League resurgence.

"I think he's been great for me, in terms of learning the game and playing a different style to what I've played before," Hanley said of Farke.

"So in terms of that improvement and the demand on myself, I definitely feel like I'm a better player for coming to Norwich and I'm in the same boat as the rest of the lads and grateful for that opportunity."

The 29-year-old is closing on his 100th appearance for Norwich, during his fourth season with the club, thanks to his injury issues. Starting the 1-0 loss at Barnsley in the FA Cup was number 85 for the former Blackburn skipper.

"I have absolutely loved it. I would have liked to have played more. I've had my troubles with injuries but the club has been great with me," he continued, speaking to City's OTBC matchday programme.

"I came here at a point in my career where I'd struggled a bit and I started enjoying my football again when I came here, so the club has been absolutely first class with me.

"I've said it before but I think everybody in the dressing room owes everything to the club because they've really provided an opportunity and a chance, especially with the young lads.

"The young lads have had the opportunity to play at a good level and to improve. They need to be grateful and remember how much they owe the club for that."

Having also helped Newcastle to their Championship title win in 2017, Hanley is targeting the third Championship promotion party of his career.

"The mentality is a massive part of it," he added. "I think the fact that we know we can improve and that we're looking to improve, and we are working hard on that, is another big part of it.

"I think it's just taking every game as it comes. I know everybody always says that but the games come thick and fast and you've just got to have that solid mentality, keep working hard, keep looking to improve - and I don't think we're going to be too far away.

"We've got the quality, we've got the mentality and we've got the fitness levels to really kick on and have a good second half of the season."