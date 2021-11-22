‘We need to get better’ - Hanley hungry for City improvements

Interview

The satisfaction of back-to-back victories will lift the mood in the Norwich City squad but skipper Grant Hanley will ensure no one is getting too carried away with a win over Southampton.

Beating the Saints 2-1 provided an ideal Carrow Road occasion to kick off Dean Smith’s reign and add to the 2-1 win at Brentford that proved to be Daniel Farke’s last game in charge.

The Canaries are off the bottom of the Premier League table thanks to Hanley’s headed winner – but the visitors were inches away from snatching an injury-time equaliser, only for Theo Walcott to waste a golden chance.

“It’s important for us to realise that we’re still in the fight, there’s a long way to go,” said the skipper. “We need to keep improving and need to keep picking up points along the way.

“That comes with hard work on the training pitch and implementing what the manager is trying to put across to us.

“So a good result for us, massive to get back-to-back wins, but we need to get better and need to keep improving.

“The first half wasn’t the way we wanted to play. It was good to get the three points, a big day for us but next week is a big one.”

It’s Wolves heading to Carrow Road on Saturday, who have shaken off a disappointing start to life under Bruno Lage in style, with a 1-0 home win over West Ham lifting them to sixth after five wins and a draw in their last six games.

They will face a revitalised City side though, earning the club’s first back-to-back wins in the top flight since April 2016 under Alex Neil, after a wait of 56 matches at the top level.

Having also come from behind to win for the first time in 51 matches in the top tier - since a 4-2 home win over Watford in May 2016 - now the chase of a third successive Premier League win since December 2012 is underway.

The Scotland defender added: “We’ve got the belief in the dressing room and we know we have the ability and talent to hurt teams in the Premier League.

“It’s up to us to go and prove that, to pick up the points that we need to play at this level.”

