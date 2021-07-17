Watch highlights of City's 3-1 friendly win at King's Lynn
- Credit: Ian Burt
Norwich City made a winning start to pre-season as they beat King's Lynn Town 3-1 on Friday evening - and now you can watch highlights of that opening friendly.
New signings Angus Gunn, Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica were all in action in the first half as Daniel Farke used a 3-4-3 formation, with Jacob Sorensen on the right side of defence alongside Christoph Zimmermann and Andrew Omobamidele.
Bali Mumba and Przemek Placheta were used as wing-backs either side of Gilmour and Lukas Rupp in midfield, with Rashica and Kieran Dowell flanking striker Jordan Hugill in attack.
Hugill had an early goal but a brace from Kieran Dowell put the Premier League new boys in front, with Ross Barrows pulling a goal back before the break for the Linnets in front of 1,600 spectators.
Michael McGovern, Todd Cantwell and Adam Idah replaced Gunn, Gilmour and Rashica at the break, with Ireland striker Idah making sure of the win with a late third.
Academy prospects Jonathan Tomkinson, Rob Nizet, Dan Adshead, Josh Giurgi and Tom Dickson-Peters all featured during the second half.
MORE: Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury
Next up for the Canaries are two games behind closed doors at the Lotus Training Centre, with Lincoln City visiting Colney on Tuesday (2.30pm), followed by two games against Huddersfield on Friday (from 3pm).
MORE: NCFC fixtures and results
- You can watch highlights of the friendly above and see our verdict below. You can also click here to watch the game back in full.
