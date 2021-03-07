Video

Published: 9:26 AM March 7, 2021

Todd Cantwell strikes a pose after scoring Norwich City's third goal against Luton at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City maintained their 10-point lead at the Championship summit with a seventh successive victory and now you can watch highlights of that 3-0 victory over Luton.

The visitors hit the post in a bright opening 10 minutes but then the leaders' attacking quality took control, with Teemu Pukki scoring twice and being denied by two good saves before the break.

Todd Cantwell completed the job with a fine strike in the 73rd minute and it could have been 4-0 in the 87th minute as two substitutes combined, with Jacob Sorensen heading over a whipped Kieran Dowell cross.

The Canaries were able to see out their fifth clean sheet in six games relatively smoothly though, to hit an impressive points haul of 76 with 11 games remaining - leaving Daniel Farke's team firmly on course for an immediate return to the Premier League.

