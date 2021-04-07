Video

Published: 10:31 AM April 7, 2021

Emi Buendia, front, Oliver Skipp, right, and Todd Cantwell celebrate after Buendia teed up Kieran Dowell for Norwich City's fifth goal against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League return is now almost inevitable for Norwich City, after a quite brilliant 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield at Carrow Road last night.

It’s the first time the Canaries have won a game by seven clear goals in the second tier, pushing them eight points clear of Watford at the summit and 17 ahead of third-placed Brentford.

Emi Buendia ran the show in the first half with a goal and three assists as the Championship leaders roared into a 5-0 lead at the break, with Teemu Pukki completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot after half-time.

Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and substitute Jordan Hugill scored the other goals on a sensational night of attacking football against an injury-hit Terriers team.

Next up is a trip to lowly Derby on Saturday, when another win for Daniel Farke's team could seal promotion, as long as Brentford and Swansea fail to win, at Preston and Millwall respectively.

