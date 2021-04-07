Video
Watch highlights of Norwich City's 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
The Premier League return is now almost inevitable for Norwich City, after a quite brilliant 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield at Carrow Road last night.
It’s the first time the Canaries have won a game by seven clear goals in the second tier, pushing them eight points clear of Watford at the summit and 17 ahead of third-placed Brentford.
Emi Buendia ran the show in the first half with a goal and three assists as the Championship leaders roared into a 5-0 lead at the break, with Teemu Pukki completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot after half-time.
Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and substitute Jordan Hugill scored the other goals on a sensational night of attacking football against an injury-hit Terriers team.
Next up is a trip to lowly Derby on Saturday, when another win for Daniel Farke's team could seal promotion, as long as Brentford and Swansea fail to win, at Preston and Millwall respectively.
- You can watch extended highlights of the win above and watch the verdict of our chief Canaries reporter below
