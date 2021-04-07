Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Watch highlights of Norwich City's 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield

David Freezer

Published: 10:31 AM April 7, 2021   
Kieran Dowell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 5th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Emi Buendia, front, Oliver Skipp, right, and Todd Cantwell celebrate after Buendia teed up Kieran Dowell for Norwich City's fifth goal against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League return is now almost inevitable for Norwich City, after a quite brilliant 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield at Carrow Road last night. 

It’s the first time the Canaries have won a game by seven clear goals in the second tier, pushing them eight points clear of Watford at the summit and 17 ahead of third-placed Brentford. 

Emi Buendia ran the show in the first half with a goal and three assists as the Championship leaders roared into a 5-0 lead at the break, with Teemu Pukki completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot after half-time. 

Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and substitute Jordan Hugill scored the other goals on a sensational night of attacking football against an injury-hit Terriers team. 

Next up is a trip to lowly Derby on Saturday, when another win for Daniel Farke's team could seal promotion, as long as Brentford and Swansea fail to win, at Preston and Millwall respectively.

- You can watch extended highlights of the win above and watch the verdict of our chief Canaries reporter below

