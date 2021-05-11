Video

Published: 10:46 AM May 11, 2021

Tom Dickson-Peters finished the PL2 season with a brace as Norwich City U23s were beaten by West Brom - Credit: Denise Bradley

Academy striker Tom Dickson-Peters concluded the Premier League Two season with a brace as Norwich City Under-23s completed their fixtures with a 3-2 defeat away to West Brom.

The Baggies had raced into a 3-0 lead but the Scotland youth international pulled two goals back, being set-up by attacking midfielder Matthew Dennis for a low finish in the 78th minute and heading in a cross from winger Tony Springett in the 83rd minute.

The hosts had experienced Poland winger Kamil Grosicki in their team, with the 32-year-old setting up their third goal.

It meant David Wright's development squad concluded their Division Two season with two draws and four defeats from their last six games, finishing 11th and above the bottom two - West Brom and Newcastle - courtesy of a better goal difference of minus eight, having won seven of their 24 matches overall.

For Dickson-Peters it meant finishing with five goals from 20 games at U23 level and 14 from 29 overall when his U18 action is taken into account.

The tall forward signed a professional deal until 2023, as he celebrated his 18th birthday in September, and was also an unused substitute for four Championship games during a first-team injury crisis in November and December.

City U23s: Rose; Vaughan, Warner, Tomkinson (C), Nizet; Dronfield, McAlear; Giurgi, Dennis, Springett; Dickson-Peters. Unused subs: Blair (GK), Stewart, Khumbeni