The highs and lows of loan life for City exports

There are 16 players for Norwich City loans manager Andrew Hughes to monitor and mentor currently, after succeeding Neil Adams in the role earlier this season.

Promotion hopes, relegation worries, injury frustrations and Covid-19 concerns are all in the mix as the loanees try to enhance their career prospects after being allowed to leave by the Canaries.

Josip Drmic – Rijeka

Apps: 21

Goals: 16

Frozen out after Premier League relegation in 2020, Drmic got his career back on track in Croatia with seven goals in 18 games. The 29-year-old Switzerland international has returned to Rijeka for the final year of his Canaries contract and has been a prolific part of a competitive title race with Dinamo Zagreb and Osijek, also helping to secure a cup semi-final. Consideration of a January recall is thought to be unlikely.

Onel Hernandez – Middlesbrough

Apps: 15

Goals: 1

Seven starts in 15 Championship appearances for the Cuban winger and was denied a second Boro goal by an offside flag after coming on for the final 16 minutes of a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Switching to a 3-5-2 since Chris Wilder’s arrival last month doesn’t appear to be helpful for the tricky 28-year-old's hopes. Under contract at Norwich until 2023.

Jordan Hugill - West Brom

Apps: 19

Goals: 1

Has struggled to make an impact for the Baggies, starting seven of his 19 Championship appearances for the promotion chasers, with his only goal being a close-range shot during a 3-0 home win over Bristol City in October. Valerien Ismael’s direct style looked a good fit for the 29-year-old but has received plenty of criticism from supporters. Contracted until 2023, after five goals in 34 appearances for City last season.

Sam McCallum - QPR

Apps: 8

Goals: 2

Remained on loan at Coventry for 18 months to continue players regularly and the 21-year-old had started eight of QPR’s last 11 Championship games prior to needing hamstring surgery last month. Hopes to return in January and is under contract at City until 2024, having made just one League Cup appearance so far. Has mostly been used as a left wing-back by his loan clubs.

Danel Sinani - Huddersfield Town

Apps: 20

Goals: 3

Luxembourg international attacking midfielder scored his third Championship goal of the season for the Terriers on Saturday, returning from a positive Covid-19 test result to help earn a 3-2 win at Bristol City. Joined with the option for a permanent deal, with the 24-year-old under contract until 2023 having endured relegation from the Belgian top tier with loan club Waasland Beveren last season.

Dan Adshead - Gillingham

Apps: 19

Goals: 0

Rochdale academy product had started 11 of his 15 League One appearances and was bringing technical ability to the central midfield of a struggling Gills team but broke a bone in his foot at the end of last month and had surgery. The length of the 20-year-old's contract wasn’t publicised when he signed in 2019, spending last season as a regular in the Dutch second tier with Telstar. Previously earned an England Under-19 cap alongside players including Bukayo Saka.

Gassan Ahadme - Portsmouth

Apps: 9

Goals: 1

Prolific during a pre-season trial but the Morocco-born striker, 21, hasn’t been able to reproduce the goods in competitive action. Has started twice and come off the bench three times in League One, with his goal coming against Crystal Palace Under-21s in the EFL Trophy. Out of contract this summer.

Akin Famewo - Charlton Athletic

Apps: 22

Goals: 0

The 23-year-old central defender has been a regular starter as the Addicks have pulled themselves into mid-table in League One but missed the 1-0 loss at Plymouth on Saturday due to a positive Covid-19 test. Contracted until 2023 but joined with a view to a permanent deal having only made one brief appearance for the Canaries, spending time on loan at St Mirren and Charlton previously.

Archie Mair - Lincoln City

Apps: 0

Conceded: 0

The goalkeeper, 20, has been an unused substitute during five games for the Imps since shaking off a wrist injury. Played for King’s Lynn in the National league last season and has earned two Scotland Under-21 caps this year.

Josh Martin - MK Dons

Apps: 11

Goals: 0

There were high hopes for the former Arsenal trainee after a bright spell in the City first team last season but the 20-year-old is yet to start a League One game for Milton Keynes. The attacking midfielder’s only assist came during a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa Under-21s in the EFL Trophy. Under contract until 2023.

Tyrese Omotoye - Leyton Orient

Apps: 8

Goals: 0

Four senior appearances earned the striker a contract until 2024 but loan at Swindon proved frustrating, as the Robins nosedived towards relegation from League One. One start and three late cameos for Orient as the 19-year-old has spent much of his time on the bench in League Two, starting four EFL Trophy games. The Os could only name four substitutes for their 1-0 loss at Tranmere on Saturday due to a Covid-19 outbreak, with Omotoye not in the squad.

Sebastian Soto - Porto B

Apps: 8

Goals: 1

American striker scored seven goals in 12 games in the Dutch second tier for Telstar during the first half of last season but seemingly failed to impress after joining up with City properly in January. The 21-year-old former Hannover striker was allowed to join Portuguese giants Porto on loan, with a view to a permanent deal, but has only started two games for their B team. Contracted until 2023.

Daniel Barden – Livingston

Apps: 1

Conceded: 1

The 20-year-old's four appearances for City last season earned two Wales Under-21 caps and a Scottish Premiership loan this season – only for a testicular cancer diagnosis to take priority in September. One League Cup appearance and 10 as an unused substitute had seen the towering keeper have to be patient but focus is fully on treatment for his ill-health before worrying about whether the loan can be resumed. Under contract until 2024, with the option for a further year.

Reece McAlear - Inverness CT

Apps: 20

Goals: 1

Has eventually become a regular starter in central midfield in the Scottish Championship, after initially featuring mainly in cup competitions. The 19-year-old former Motherwell trainee scored his first senior goal in a 6-1 win at Morton earlier this month and has promotion to chase, with Caley Thistle currently behind leaders Arbroath on goal difference. The Scot is thought to be out of contract this summer but his deal length wasn’t announced publicly.

Matthew Dennis - Southend Utd

Apps: 9

Goals: 1

Just one start for the 19-year-old former Arsenal trainee but came off the bench on Saturday to score a curling winner from 25 yards in the FA Trophy third round, earning a 2-1 win over National League South side Dorking Wanderers. Fell out with previous boss Phil Brown over an injury issue. The attacking midfielder was a regular for City’s U23s last season but is out of contract this summer.

Aston Oxborough – Barnet

Apps: 9

Conceded: 10

Won the National League South title with Wealdstone in 2019-20 but an Achilles tendon injury ruined last season, picked up while on trial at League Two club Salford City. Had to be patient at Barnet initially but Gorleston-born keeper has started the Bees’ last nine league games, contributing to an upturn in form lifting them up to mid-table. The 23-year-old academy product's contract expires in the summer, unless one-year option is activated.

Sam Blair - Bury Town

Apps: 17

Conceded: 29

Young keeper getting his first taste of loan action at step four of the non-league pyramid, with the 18-year-old starting regularly for the Suffolk side, who are mid-table in Isthmian League Division One North. Blair, from Aylsham, has been an unused substitute and trained regularly for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s throughout this year. Under contract until 2023.

