Norwich City at the Euros: when and where can I watch?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 12:00 PM June 11, 2021   
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored a penalty to lead Finland to a vital 1-0 win over Greece in

Teemu Pukki is hopeful of recovering from an ankle injury to feature for Finland at the Euros. Picture: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP - Credit: AP

Excited about the Euros? 

Of course you are... all the action kicks off on Friday when Italy take on Turkey in Rome but you’re going to want to get your Norwich City fix over the course of the next month. 

Here’s when and on which channel you can watch the Canaries in action for their countries at Euro 2020. 

Finland: Teemu Pukki   

Group B  

June 12: Denmark v Finland, 5pm (Copenhagen), BBC 

June 16: Finland v Russia, 2pm (St Petersburg), BBC 

June 21: Finland v Belgium, 8pm (St Petersburg), ITV 

 
Holland: Tim Krul   

Group C  

Krul Holland Scotland friendly

Tim Krul picks the ball out of his net after Scotland's second goal against Holland - Credit: PA

June 13: Holland v Ukraine, 8pm (Amsterdam), ITV 

June 17: Holland v Austria, 8pm (Amsterdam), BBC 

June 21: North Macedonia v Holland, 5pm (Amsterdam), ITV 


Scotland: Grant Hanley   

Group D  

Scotland's Grant Hanley (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of

Grant Hanley has insisted Scotland travelling to the Euros to simply make up the numbers.. - Credit: PA

June 14: Scotland v Czech Republic, 2pm (Glasgow), BBC 

June 18: England v Scotland, 8pm (London), ITV 

June 22: Croatia v Scotland, 8pm (Glasgow), ITV 


Poland: Przemyslaw Placheta  

Group E  

Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Sw

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta has retained his place in the Poland squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

June 14: Poland v Slovakia, 5pm (St Petersburg), ITV 

June 19: Spain v Poland, 8pm (Seville), BBC 

June 23: Sweden v Poland, 5pm (St Petersburg), ITV 

