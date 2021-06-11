Norwich City at the Euros: when and where can I watch?
- Credit: AP
Excited about the Euros?
Of course you are... all the action kicks off on Friday when Italy take on Turkey in Rome but you’re going to want to get your Norwich City fix over the course of the next month.
Here’s when and on which channel you can watch the Canaries in action for their countries at Euro 2020.
Finland: Teemu Pukki
Group B
June 12: Denmark v Finland, 5pm (Copenhagen), BBC
June 16: Finland v Russia, 2pm (St Petersburg), BBC
June 21: Finland v Belgium, 8pm (St Petersburg), ITV
Holland: Tim Krul
Group C
June 13: Holland v Ukraine, 8pm (Amsterdam), ITV
June 17: Holland v Austria, 8pm (Amsterdam), BBC
June 21: North Macedonia v Holland, 5pm (Amsterdam), ITV
Scotland: Grant Hanley
Group D
June 14: Scotland v Czech Republic, 2pm (Glasgow), BBC
June 18: England v Scotland, 8pm (London), ITV
June 22: Croatia v Scotland, 8pm (Glasgow), ITV
Poland: Przemyslaw Placheta
Group E
June 14: Poland v Slovakia, 5pm (St Petersburg), ITV
June 19: Spain v Poland, 8pm (Seville), BBC
June 23: Sweden v Poland, 5pm (St Petersburg), ITV