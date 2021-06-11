Norwich City at the Euros: when and where can I watch?

Published: 12:00 PM June 11, 2021

Teemu Pukki is hopeful of recovering from an ankle injury to feature for Finland at the Euros. Picture: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP - Credit: AP

Excited about the Euros?

Of course you are... all the action kicks off on Friday when Italy take on Turkey in Rome but you’re going to want to get your Norwich City fix over the course of the next month.

Here’s when and on which channel you can watch the Canaries in action for their countries at Euro 2020.

Finland: Teemu Pukki

Group B

June 12: Denmark v Finland, 5pm (Copenhagen), BBC

June 16: Finland v Russia, 2pm (St Petersburg), BBC

June 21: Finland v Belgium, 8pm (St Petersburg), ITV



Holland: Tim Krul

Group C

Tim Krul picks the ball out of his net after Scotland's second goal against Holland - Credit: PA

June 13: Holland v Ukraine, 8pm (Amsterdam), ITV

June 17: Holland v Austria, 8pm (Amsterdam), BBC

June 21: North Macedonia v Holland, 5pm (Amsterdam), ITV





Scotland: Grant Hanley

Group D

Grant Hanley has insisted Scotland travelling to the Euros to simply make up the numbers.. - Credit: PA

June 14: Scotland v Czech Republic, 2pm (Glasgow), BBC

June 18: England v Scotland, 8pm (London), ITV

June 22: Croatia v Scotland, 8pm (Glasgow), ITV





Poland: Przemyslaw Placheta

Group E

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta has retained his place in the Poland squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

June 14: Poland v Slovakia, 5pm (St Petersburg), ITV

June 19: Spain v Poland, 8pm (Seville), BBC

June 23: Sweden v Poland, 5pm (St Petersburg), ITV