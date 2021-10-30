How City bounced back from 7-0 humiliation under Hughton in 2013

Video

Gary Hooper equalised with a penalty as Norwich beat West Ham at Carrow Road in November 2013 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

How do you bounce back from a 7-0 humiliation? That is the question for Norwich City this weekend ahead of the arrival of Leeds United.

The Canaries don't have to go too far back in their own history for inspiration either, to 2013 and the club's only other 7-0 defeat in the Premier League.

Capitulating at Chelsea last weekend equalled City's record defeat, only suffered on three occasions previously since joining the Football League in 1920.

The first two were in the 1930s, at Walsall in Division Three South in 1930 and at Sheffield Wednesday in 1938 - followed up on both occasions by a home draw.

Being thrashed 7-0 at Manchester City was just shy of eight years ago though, when Chris Hughton's team were thumped but could also point to some misfortune along the way.

Unlike the current rock-bottom Canaries team with just two points and two goals to their name from nine games, that squad had finished 11th the previous season as Hughton built on the good work of Paul Lambert.

Going into the game at the Etihad, the Hughton team were 18th with two wins and eight points to their name from nine matches, and very much in touch with the mid-table pack.

They were outclassed, much like last weekend, but with cruel deflections off Bradley Johnson and Russell Martin helping two of the first four goals past John Ruddy.

Hughton acknowledged it was "embarrassing and uncomfortable" afterwards but immediately set his sights on a reaction the following Saturday when West Ham were due at Carrow Road for a televised 5.30pm kick-off under the floodlights.

The pressure was on, with plenty of supporters calling for a change of manager. The City boss said in his pre-match press conference: "Everybody is hurting right now. Not just me and the players but the board and the fans.

"We all want the same things. We're united here as a football club. For me, the focus is on winning a game in front of our home support and giving them something to cheer about.

"I really feel we are not far away and that there is so much to look forward to this season."

Chris Hughton was a man under pressure as the Canaries faced the Hammers - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He was helped by Robert Snodgrass recovering from a concussion and Nathan Redmond returning from a groin injury but was without the injured Alex Tettey and Ricky van Wolfswinkel still.

The decision was to ditch the 5-4-1 shape and go to 4-2-3-1, with Johnson, Seb Bassong and Steven Whittaker replaced in the starting line-up by Snodgrass, Ryan Bennett and Johan Elmander.

Things didn't start well. The Hammers had already hit the bar before Ravel Morrison turned in a Kevin Nolan cross from close range in the 32nd minute - but it all changed after the break.

Hughton pushed Elmander up in a tactical tweak to a 4-4-2 and Jussi Jaaskelainen's hauled down Hooper after making a hash of a cross, which the summer signing dispatched emphatically at the River End to equalise in the 52nd minute, with his first league goal for Norwich.

Jonny Howson hit the bar but eventual Player of the Season winner Snodgrass made no mistake with a brilliant 20-yard free-kick in the 72nd minute, finding the top-right corner, and Leroy Fer swept home in injury-time to seal the relief.

The City players celebrated with a bundle in front of the home dug-out, with Fer running to celebrate with Bassong and Tettey joining in on his crutches, as the Carrow Road faithful got the response they had been desperate for.

Leroy Fer, left, is congratulated by Johan Elmander after sealing City's win over West Ham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It was a real tough week for them," Hughton said of the City fans afterwards. "I wanted to reward them because they have been excellent.

"We feel it inside the club so I can only imagine what those who have supported this club for a number of years felt."

City had 47 per cent of possession but more shots (15), more shots on target (6), more corners (4) and made more clearances (34) and tackles (20) than their opponents.

That success was followed by two more wins in the next four games, Hooper earning a 1-0 home win over Palace and again on target alongside Fer in a 2-0 victory at West Brom - but we all know this wasn't a success story.

🔜 #NORWHU



Flashback to November 2013 and 3️⃣ points against the Hammers at Carrow Road thanks to goals from Hooper, Snodgrass and Fer! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Pg2D3ZAoCm — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 9, 2020

After that burst of points, the Canaries only won three of their next 18 and Hughton was dismissed after a 1-0 home loss to West Brom, with Neil Adams placed in charge for a difficult final five games, that would end in relegation.

If the class of 2021-22 can't at least start with the same sort of recovering win, to turn their embarrassment into pride with a spirited performance, then it's difficult to see how this story will have a different ending.

NCFC EXTRA: Calculated gamble as Norwich City chief keeps the faith