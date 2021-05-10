Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Don't miss buying your part of Norwich City's triumphant trilogy

Mark Armstrong

Published: 5:00 PM May 10, 2021   
The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley lifted the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Make sure you don’t miss out on Norwich City’s triumphant trilogy.  

Have you got all your copies of the Eastern Daily Press and the Norwich Evening News as the Canaries swept their way to success back into the Premier League?  

We still have a limited number of copies left of the souvenir editions marking City’s glorious journey back to the top flight.  

You can buy your EDP or Norwich Evening News triumphant trilogy packs here...

EDP pack 

Evening News pack

Fans will talk about this campaign for many years to come so make sure you can look back properly on what has been an unprecedented season for so many different reasons. 

Norwich News

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke embraces Alexander Tettey of Norwich as he leaves the pitch for the

Tettey fights back the tears after emotional City farewell

David Freezer

Grant Hanley and Alex Tettey lift the Championship trophy aloft after Norwich City's 2-2 draw at Barnsley

Paddy's Pointers: Barnsley 2-2 Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey signed off in style with a Championship trophy on their final Norwich City appearances

'You cannot ask for a better goodbye' - Farke salutes departing City duo

Paddy Davitt

Xavi Quintilla and Emi Buendia savour the title celebrations after Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw at Barnsley

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-2 Barnsley draw

Paddy Davitt

