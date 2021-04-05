Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Skipp is top drawer for Huddersfield boss

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:08 AM April 5, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM April 5, 2021
Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan is a big fan of the Canaries' Tottenham loanee Olly Skipp

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan is a big fan of the Canaries' Tottenham loanee Olly Skipp - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Carlos Corberan has singled out Norwich City’s on loan midfielder Olly Skipp as a key man to stop ahead of Huddersfield’s Championship trip. 

The Terriers held Brentford 1-1 at the weekend but Corberan knows the Canaries are another level as they prepare for Tuesday’s Carrow Road test. 

“I'm not surprised by them. I know their style with their coach,” he said. “They played like that three years ago. 

“If you analyse their squad, it's very similar. They have Skipp and other talented players. Their position in the table is not a surprise. We played them first game of the season and our team was very different. 

“We had the likes of Hamer, Schindler, Koroma playing who of course are all not going to play. It is a different team but we expect a tough test still, as they are top of the league for a reason. 

“The game is a tactical game. Fatigue will always be there but what we need to do is react properly and deal with it. We know that Norwich had one extra day recovery. 

"At the moment every single day is like three days in one week. 

“We need to now spend one day instead of three to recover. One day instead of three to prepare. It's important to manage in this time.” 

Former City trainee Harry Toffolo is expected to miss out with injury but Terriers’ young midfielder Lewis O’Brien earned rave reviews in the Bees’ draw after being recently linked with the Canaries

“Lewis O'Brien is a player with amazing skills. He showed that again on Saturday,” said Corberan at his pre-match press call on Monday morning. “We didn't have him for the first six or seven games. In the moment he started to play, he didn't miss many minutes. 

“He's not stopped. He's played every minute of every game. Minutes in a row are harder than when you get a rest. I think his progress has been excellent. I think he's a Premier League player.” 

