Huddersfield fail with late Drmic loan bid

Published: 12:01 AM February 2, 2021

Huddersfield Town made a late loan enquiry for out-of-favour Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, only to fail in their attempts to sign the Swiss international.

The 28-year-old has been searching for a new club throughout the January window, and was the subject of late Championship loan interest. A move never materialised, despite the Terriers' efforts to sign the former Borussia Monchengladbach forward on loan for the remainder of the season.

Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson and Millwall striker Matt Smith were also targets for Carlos Corberan's men. They also attempted to sign Lee Gregory from Stoke and Lukas Jutkiewicz from Birmingham City without success earlier in the day.

The Blues' made an enquiry for Drmic last week, before rapidly dropping their interest to pursue a deal for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

Drmic and his representatives were desperately searching for a new destination for the striker, who has been frozen out at City after their relegation from the top-flight last summer. The arrival of Jordan Hugill saw Drmic become surplus to requirements, despite his professionalism during his time at the club.

As the second lockdown came into effect during November, the Swiss international asked the club to return back to his home country. He was linked with a move to FC Zurich, his boyhood club, earlier this month.

The Swiss market remains open for another six days.