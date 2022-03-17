Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Interview

Hugill hopes to have reminded Canaries he can be a ‘good asset’

David Freezer

Published: 9:50 AM March 17, 2022
Cardiff City's Jordan Hugill during the Sky Bet Championship match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.

Norwich City loan striker Jordan Hugill scored as Cardiff beat Stoke - Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Jordan Hugill expects to be back in the Norwich City mix this summer but knows he must keep his options open after scoring his fourth Championship loan goal of the season. 

The centre-forward scored his third goal in 12 games for Cardiff as the Bluebirds continued their climb to mid-table safety under the stewardship of former Norwich striker Steve Morison with a 2-1 home win over Stoke on Wednesday. 

Cardiff recovered from an early concession to take the lead just before the break, with Hugill curling a classy finish in from the edge of the box after the hosts had stolen possession high up the pitch. 

Hugill is under contract at City until 2023 though and with the Canaries on course for a Championship return, he may yet be brought back this summer - having won the title with Norwich last season. 

"We would have to see what would happen," he told Wales Online. "Obviously, I've got a year left at Norwich and I'd like to see what would happen there first. I've got a good pre-season planned with them initially. 

"So, it's not down to me, it's down to who wants me. I'm just focusing on playing well, finishing this season, getting as high up in this league as we can and then, ultimately, I'll be going back to Norwich and hitting the ground running with them, because that's my parent club." 

Having managed just one goal for West Brom during the first half of the campaign, the 29-year-old has a total of four goals from 31 Championship games this season, 17 of which have been starts. 

"My goal of coming here was to play well and to prove that I'm a good asset to Norwich and to Cardiff, which I feel as though I've done,” he continued. 

"Who knows what happens from next season, I'm not thinking that far ahead, I'm just thinking about getting as high up that table as possible." 

Hugill knows relegation would boost his chances of a second chance at City but he’s still hoping his parent club can pull of a great escape. 

"I don't really worry about what's going on there," he added. "I'm here and I'm focused on this.  

“Honestly, I'd love for them to stay up and then it gives me a fresh chance in the Premier League - that would be ideal.” 

