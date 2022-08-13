Norwich City at Hull - a few things you should know

Emi Buendia's brace helped take Norwich City back to the top of the Championship after a 3-2 win over Hull - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ahead of the game at Hull City, CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at a few things you might need to know about the Tigers

Have we got previous?

Marco Stiepermann scored a fine individual goal during City's 3-2 home win over Hull - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Tigers were caught in the eye of a Norwich City storm surge in 2018-19 when they headed to Carrow Road – the most recent meeting between the two. It was mid-March and Norwich were defending a five-game winning run. Hull became victims number six as the Canaries won 3-2 and went back to the top of the table. Marco Stiepermann and Emi Buendia made it 2-0 after just 14 minutes. Hull pulled one back but Buendia got a second on the hour mark, with former Canary Chris Martin adding a second Hull goal in the final minute, City ended up winning seven on the bounce - part of a 14-game unbeaten run which culminated in the Championship title.

So, how’s it gone so far for Hull?

Summer arrival Ozan Tufan after scoring against Bristol City - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Four points out of six in the league – a home win over Bristol City followed by a goalless draw at Preston. A much-changed side then went down 2-1 to Bradford in the Carabao Cup. “It's over and it's painful,” said Hull boss Shota Arveladze. “We changed seven players but no-one who hasn't played that role before. Collectively I wanted the players to have the character to respond to going behind but we didn't."

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze - Credit: Russell Hart/Focus Images Ltd

How was last season?

Not great – finished 19th. There had been great expectations given they’d just been promoted after lifting the League One title. Hull were a Premier League team as recently as 2016-17 – they have a similar relationship with the top two divisions as Norwich City.

Star man

Oscar Estupinan

The departure of Keane Lewes-Potter takes a lot of goals out of the Hull side – a side which has little Championship experience. Estupinan is a six-foot Colombian centre-forward, a free agent after leaving Portuguese side Vitoria Guimares, where he scored 15 goals in 298 appearances.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

Manager

Shota Arveladze

Took over in January after Hull sacked Grant McCann, in the wake of the club’s takeover by Turkish businessman and broadcaster Acun Ilicali. The 48-year-old ex-Georgia international has managerial experience in Turkey, Israel and Uzbekistan, but not in the UK. Had success as a player with Rangers

Busy summer?

Keane Lewis-Potter left Hull for Brentford in the summer - Credit: PA

Very – Hull are into double figures with new signings, and it seems they’re not finished yet. But the biggest deal was an exit – that of 21-year-old Keane Lewis-Potter who scored a dozen goals in 46 Championship games last season – easily Hull’s highest goal scorer.

Season forecast

Again, courtesy of our friends at FourFourTwo magazine, who have predicted the Tigers will finish 17th.

“Hull are now shopping in loftier markets as the ‘Turkish Simon Cowell’ Ilicali seeks a positive first season as owner in the top half.”

FourFourTwo predicted Hull would finish 20th last season - they finished 19th.

Our prediction

Hull have made a decent start, the Canaries have stuttered, but showed improvement last week against Wigan. 1-1.



