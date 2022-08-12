What does Hull boss make of Norwich City?

Hull boss Shota Arveladze believes his team face a Premier League side in Norwich City on Saturday.

Whilst his Hull side have four points from their opening two games, the Canaries have just one - but Arveladze says that doesn't reflect the quality Dean Smith has at his disposal.

"It's absolutely a Premier League side," he said. "They have a very strong squad and gave 10 different players minutes in the cup game to play. They have so many options.

"Of course, they haven't started well but it doesn't make them any weaker. We're expecting it to be a tough game, with a good opponent. I hope we're going to be at every stage ready mentally, physically, tactically and play the football we want to show."

Hull opened their campaign with a home win over Bristol City before a goalless draw at Preston - and a League Cup exit at Bradford in midweek

"I wouldn't separate this game to the other games," said Arveladze. "The Preston game was a chance to show [how far they've come since last season], Bristol was the same.

"Of course, this is maybe the team who comes down is at a different level. They know the challenge they have and the pressure they have, but the next three, four, five games will be the same.

"The teams who want to chase the league will have the same good run. It's a game that gives us three points and a good feeling but we have to go out and play."

The Hull boss wants his team to make up for the midweek defeat.

"We saw the public create a fantastic atmosphere, our supporters travelled far to follow the team and we didn't get them a good answer," he told Hull Live. "We didn't give them a good feeling, which we will try to give them on Saturday."

Hull will be without Ryan Longman, Tyler Smith and Greg Docherty this weekend.

Longman had been expected to return for City at some point this week, but the City boss says he's still out. "He's out [Longman]. Tyler Smith is also out. [Docherty] He's still out."



