Ian Clarke: My A-Z of Norwich City's Championship heroics

Published: 6:00 AM May 13, 2021

Norwich City finished the season six points clear of their nearest Championship rivals - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

And that was the 2020/21 season then.

It's been a campaign unlike any we've ever known - and surely will ever know again.

Our beloved Canaries have set new records, produced sumptuous football and romped to the Championship title - all while stadiums have been virtually empty.

Trying to sum up all that's gone on is so hard so I thought I'd create an A-Z (some with a bit of poetic licence) looking at those who have made the bounceback dream come true and a few other issues from the past few months and as we look ahead.

So here goes....

You may also want to watch:

A - Aarons - With a double 'a' at the beginning it has to be the star man, playing down the right whose name is Maximillian and he's still dynamite. He's not long been 21 but has shown incredible maturity again. I so hope we can fight off the vulture circling for him.

B - Braveheart - Remember when some people doubted Grant Hanley, questioned his ability and thought he was a bit slow? How he has proved all the doubters wrong. This season he's been a brilliant captain and inspiration at the back.

C - Championes, Championes - If only we could have sung that in person in the grounds in recent weeks. What a season and what a team.

Todd Cantwell allowing a young City fan to get a touch of the Championship trophy. - Credit: NCFC

D - Dereham's Finest - Todd Cantwell featured in some of CIty's best goals and most memorable moments of the season. What a talent he is - and a local guy we should be so proud of. If you've not seen the heart-warming video of him showing the trophy to a young fan, you must.

Creators in chief - Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia lift the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

E - Emiliano Buendia Stati - In the Pink Un Live promotion special on Sunday, my column buddy Dave Hannant used the word "ridiculous" to sum the maestro up. He's up there with the most gifted players we've ever had. Please stick with us Emi to kickstart the PL campaign.

F - Finest Finnish Finisher - That Teemu Pukki banged in 25 goals and still didn't get in the top three for player of the season, says everything about the strength of the squad. I so hope he makes the Euros and fires us next season

G - Gloveman Extraordinaire - Tim Krul. Amazing keeper. Fantastic character. Hugely influential this year - and his presence will be massive again next term.

Daniel Farke has been a phenomenal head coach at Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

H - Hero Head Coach - I'm struggling for superlatives for Daniel Farke. The way he led his troops to romp the title after the horrendous end of the relegation season has been phenomenal. He is fast becoming the complete man in the role and I really think his extra experience will keep us up.

I - Idah - A strange season for young Adam who became the first player for nearly two decades to score the opening and final goals of the season. He looked strong and hungry at Barnsley - and I really believe he'll be an important part of the PL squad.

J - Jordan Hugill - We should nickname him the 80s Man as he so often made his appearance in the final few minutes of games. His contribution in goals, game management and clearly his huge character have been massive. There's a good reason why Farke called him his unsung hero.

K - Kenny - In a season of heroes, the Mayor is up there as one of mine. He was brilliant on the pitch and as an inspiring part of the squad. I'm absolutely gutted for him that he's missing out on the Euros. We all wish him the speediest of recoveries to come back stronger for the new term.

L - Lowest is finest - So much talk in the last few years has been about the leakiness of the defence. 36 goals conceded at a rate of 0.78 a game is a new record and positive sign for next season.

M - Midfield - The contribution of the engine room was enormous. With the departures and injuries, it is the key area for the management to address in the summer. I have faith they'll make it happen.

N - No change to our ethos - I'm so proud of the way our club has achieved such success in doing things the Norwich Way. And many of the scoffers are beginning to see sense.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele, right, savour Norwich City's title triumph with an Irish flag - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

O - Omobamidele - The latest star has come off the Canary conveyor belt. The teenager has been superb since making his debut - and I want to see him stay to be part of the PL squad rather than going on loan.

P - Points, points, points - The last eight teams to get 97 plus points in the Championship have finished 14th or above in the PL in the next season (stat courtesy of NCFC Numbers). Let's continue that trend.

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have shown faith in Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Q - Queen Delia (and King Michael) - Thank you, thank you, thank you. We are so proud of our joint majority shareholders.

R - Really excited (R should have been easier!) - I genuinely think we've got a good season ahead of us and I can't wait to be back in Carra with you all.

S - Skipp - What a loan signing and we all join in Tim Krul's "we want you to stay" song to the midfield marvel.

T - Tettey - Goodbye for now to a true City legend - but I really think he'll be back.

U - United - When we've been forced apart by the pandemic, the unity among players, staff and fans has been immense - and will be so key for next term.

V - Vrancic - Beautiful footballer, beautiful man - we wish him all the very best and treasure those beautiful memories.

Sporting director Stuart Webber has been instrumental in City's success. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

W - Webber - What more can be said about the man who has been so instrumental in the rise and rise of Norwich City. Surely there's no bigger job in the next year than trying to persuade him to stay.

X - Xavi - It took a little while to realise what a brilliant free kick Quintilla could take. But my that was a great moment in the win over Reading.

Y - Yo-Yo-No-No - Right, now's the chance to throw off the yo-yo tag and prove we can stay at football's top table.

Z - Zillions - We know the big guns will be gunning for our treasures this summer. I've got an idea for a starting price tag for them all...yes, zillions of pounds, please.

OTBC.



