Ian Clarke: I've never been prouder to be a Norwich City fan

Published: 5:00 PM May 5, 2021

All for one - Norwich City players celebrate with the fans after the Reading game, when victory clinched the Championship crown - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

What a difference 24 hours makes for fans wearing yellow and green who were waving flares of the same colour.

On Saturday there was joy untold as hundreds of Canaries supporters gathered outside Carrow Road for impromptu celebrations after their team clinched the Championship title in style.

Norwich City fans savour the Canaries' Championship title win against Reading

A day later there was fury and violence as hoardes of Manchester United followers stormed Old Trafford to protest against their owners, stopping the game against old rivals Liverpool going ahead.

I won't get into the debate about the Red Devils nicking our scarves and carrying our flares.

While I condemn the criminal behaviour of some at that protest, the scenes in Manchester on Sunday have to be a wake-up call to the billionaires who control these giant clubs.

And these mega-rich businessmen who have infiltrated English football will do worse than watch footage from the party at Carra to see what the relationship between football club owners and devoted supporters should be like.

Norwich City team mates and backroom staff carry Alex Tettey during the title celebrations

Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have not been without their own criticism in the 25 years they have been majority shareholders.

Are there are any people in control of a football club who are more passionate and committed to the cause? If there are, please tell me about them.

Daniel Farke is embraced by joint majority shareholder Delia Smith after plotting another Championship title triumph for Norwich City

When Daniel Farke's men clinched promotion just over two weeks ago, some fans turned up at the ground and Delia joined them in a rendition of the Emi song. What an amazing sight that was!

On Saturday, she allowed her players and staff to take the plaudits of the adoring fans after the game - but couldn't resist waving to them frenetically from one of the City Stand windows.

She and Michael always say Norwich City's players are like her family and they have pride in them like parents do of their children.

Norwich City - Championship champions 2020/21.

What has happened in recent days cements my feeling that I have never been prouder to be a Canaries' fan.

The achievements on the pitch this season have been sensational and record breaking.

To have missed seeing stunning performance after stunning performance in the flesh has been massively disappointing for us all - but it can't detract from the incredible levels Daniel Farke's men have reached.

Jordan Hugill of Norwich, Oliver Skipp of Norwich and Xavier Quintilla of Norwich celebrate winning the Championship after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich

The players have been desperate to share with the supporters and clearly couldn't wait to get out on to Carrow Road to join in the celebrations.

The Kenny McLean dance, Emi's jig, Tim Krul leading the "we want you to stay" song to Ollie Skipp and Jordan Hugill's party tricks will live long in the memory.

Emi Buendia leads a rendition of his own chant.

The togetherness in our club is amazing.

When we're all back inside the ground (hopefully for the start of the Premier League campaign) it's going to be incredible.

In contrast, you can only imagine what it will be like at Old Trafford, Anfield and the grounds of those other clubs who tried to form the Super League and have created unparalleled fury among their followers.

I watched some footage of a Sky News reporter fronting up Avram Glazer in Florida this week.

She did the job of a good journalist and bombarded him with questions which Manchester United supporters (and indeed fans of so many clubs) want to ask.

Glazer's dismissive and arrogance were breath-taking.

This rebellion simmering in our game won't go away unless these owners start to listen.

Remember what happened at Cardiff when the owner tried to change the club's traditional colours and at Hull when the boss attempted to alter the name.

We're so fortunate that Delia, Michael and others at Norwich City understand the DNA of our club so well.

Daniel Farke is embraced by joint majority shareholder Delia Smith

Farke knows that we love his "oles." The players are tuned in to the engagement we adore. Stuart Webber's quotes as he announced we were saying farewell to legends Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic said so much.

The players will have had a right good knees up this week. That's totally deserved.

The Mayor insisted he'd sober up for Barnsley. Time will tell!

If only there could have been a packed away end at Oakwell to see the trophy being presented.

I sincerely hope there can be some kind of occasion - maybe at a pre-season game - where fans will be able to properly salute the achievements of the class of 2020/21 and we can tell them how proud we really are.

Poetry from Colin!

Regular readers of the EDP letters pages will be aware of the poetic skills and sharp wit of Norwich City-mad Colin Burleigh.

Aside from a certain Todd Cantwell, Colin has to be #derehamsfinest.

He always has an interesting and comical view on events of the day - and especially his beloved Canaries.

After the team clinched the title, Colin penned this gem. You may have missed it so over to you Colin!

Norwich City won the Championship for lots of good reasons.

In Tim they had a keeper whose penalty saves were Krul luck to the takers and Michael McGovern-ed the goal area.

Aarons always gave Max-imum effort, while Grant is a Han(d)ley man to have around and Christophe Zimmermann-ed the fort well.

We saw Ben Gib-some sterling performances before injury called for Andrew to be Omobamidele-gated to take his place.

Dimitri Giannoulis-ened to the coach, stepping in for Xavier Quin-tilla red card sidelined him.

Oliver Skipp-ed round the opposition, Lukas dis-Rupp-ted their flow, Mari-ovran-cic them and Kieron Dowell plugged up a hole while Kenny McLean-ed up the loose balls.

Emi can Buendia-it like Beckham and Hernandez is One-l of a player.

Marco is a Stiepermann for all seasons and as for Todd Cant-well, he’s Dereham’s super hero.

When picked to play Jacob Soren-sensibly stepped up to the plate and Tettey’s cameos were Alex-emplary. Jordan made a Huge-ill impact and Idah put money on Adam scoring a few goals but Teemu is Pukki-ng of goal scorers.

Daniel Farke- pt faith with his squad, outmanoeuvring all the other teams, Webber they liked it or not!

Let’s hope Lady Luck will Delia few good hands next season.

On the ball City!







