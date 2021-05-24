Holloway urges Farke not to change in the Premier League

Exclusive

Published: 6:00 AM May 24, 2021

The ‘incredible’ Daniel Farke must stick to his principles in the Premier League and take Norwich City to the next level.

That’s the view of experienced Championship boss Ian Holloway, who also recently described the Canaries as “the best Championship side he has ever seen”.

The former Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace boss has often appeared on television raving about the way City play and their performances this season.

Farke has been on the receiving end of plenty of praise for his work at the club, with Holloway championing what City's boss has done.

"He never seems to get flustered or carried away with anything,” he said. “He's always at it. He should be very proud of how his team have done and what he's instilled in them to do it is incredible.

"I can't wait to see next season if they can do that against the best. I don't want him to change. I want him to get even better at what he is doing."

Holloway was praised for his attacking approach when manager of Blackpool back in 2010-11, albeit the Tangerines were ultimately relegated with 39 points. A play-off final defeat the season after relegation followed, and the 58-year-old regrets not having the necessary tools to build a long-term project at Bloomfield Road.

City head into the Premier League with stronger foundations, and Farke himself has admitted it would no longer take a miracle for them to stay there. Holloway believes that sticking to his principles will see the Canaries make their top-flight stay a prolonged one.

"I can't put myself in the same bracket as Daniel Farke, I enjoyed my time. I tried to do it and missed out on getting promotion the second time by losing to West Ham in the play-off Final. We didn't have a structure and I couldn't build anything.

"That's why I can look at Norwich City and know they have the infrastructures in place and Daniel is the right man to take it to the next level. I believe he can take them to the next level. Some people are dying (for their club) to play that way.

"I would love, as a player, to play for Daniel Farke. He's one of those who will be on that rise and I think you can stay there (in the Premier League) and do well.

"I just love the way that Norwich do it. It's unlike the rest of football. There's a calmness about it. My advice to him is just carry on. There's nothing wrong with what you're doing."