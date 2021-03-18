Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'As good a Championship team as I've ever seen play' - Holloway lauds City

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:43 AM March 18, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers Manager Ian Holloway and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Cham

Former QPR boss Ian Holloway has praised Norwich City's performances under Daniel Farke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The quality of Norwich City's performances this season have been appaulded by plenty, with former QPR boss Ian Holloway the latest to sing their praises. 

Holloway was a pundit on the EFL highlights show on Quest alongside host Colin Murray on Wednesday evening and admitted to being blown away by the nature of the Canaries' performance during their convincing 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. 

Goals from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell ensured they moved 10 points clear of second-placed Watford at the summit of the Championship. A top-flight return is seeming increasingly inevitable, and Holloway ranks this Norwich side as one of the best to ever grace the Championship.

"It was like watching Brazil. I have to say, that is as good a Championship team as I've ever seen play. They look like a Premier League side playing against a Championship side. 

"They were so sharp with the two goals. It must have been like being on the ropes in a boxing match and getting hammered. Quite wonderful I have to say and without Buendia, which is amazing."

Despite the praise Dowell received for his goal, Holloway felt Pukki's was more impressive. The striker has now scored nine goals in 11 games for the Canaries as he continues his hot streak of goal scoring form. 

Holloway, who left his role as manager of Grimsby Town in December, has been a vocal supporter of Farke's work since he was appointed manager of City back in 2017 and believes he will lead Norwich back to the Premier League as a stronger side.

"They are bound to be (heading back to the Premier League) and what an example they are," Holloway told EFL on Quest.

"They kept Daniel Farke who took them up. They played their own way in their own style and maybe they weren't good enough to stay there. Now, he's come back down with them and I think they are better now. They look better. They've lost a couple of good players but that is the way to do it."

