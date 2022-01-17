Idah hungry to prove himself for City as patience pays off

Patience has paid off for Adam Idah and now the striker is determined to prove himself as a Premier League force for Norwich City.

The 20-year-old opened his top flight account and scored his first Canaries goal at Carrow Road, as a first-team player, to help earn Saturday’s rejuvenating 2-1 win over Everton.

It was his seventh City goal in 51 games overall, but 42 of those have been from the bench, after injury, illness and a red card contributed to a disappointing previous campaign.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years now of on and off, coming off the bench, and it is difficult at times but I think every footballer knows you need to be patient and once your opportunity comes you need to take it,” said the Irishman.

“I hope I’m doing that well now and I’m just happy to help the team. If I’m on the bench or I’m starting, I always need to do the best I can.

“I’m getting my opportunity, football changes quickly and I just need to keep that going.”

Dean Smith has started Idah in three successive league games and the youngster made progress during the 2-0 defeat at West Ham last Wednesday, seeing an excellent effort tipped onto the post.

“I was happy with my performance but at the end of the day it’s a team game and we didn’t win so I didn’t look too much into it,” he reflected.

“Football changes quickly and that was my opportunity to show the gaffer what I could do.

“I thought I played quite well, he gave me another chance, and I just need to keep this going and hopefully I can stay in the team.”

Adam Idah gets away from Everton striker Salomon Rondon during City's win - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Republic of Ireland international kept his starting role alongside top scorer Teemu Pukki in a 4-4-2 formation and poked past Jordan Pickford to make it 2-0 in the 17th minute after an excellent interception and charge forward from left-back Brandon Williams.

“I love playing with Teemu, we know Teemu is a great player and to have a person like him next to me, with all his experience, is great,” Idah added.

“The amount of goals that Teemu has scored is so good and it gives me a bit of confidence, that he can get a goal.

“I think me and Teemu, and Josh (Sargent), it’s the first time we’ve all started together and I thought we did well, so hopefully we can keep this up.”