WATCH: In-form City loanee Drmic scores a cracker

Published: 9:51 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM May 17, 2021

Norwich loanee Josip Drmic has scored seven goals in his last 10 games for Rijeka - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's now seven goals in his last 10 games for on-loan Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, as the Switzerland international scored an excellent and decisive goal in a win for Rijeka.

After a slow start to his loan in Croatia following his January arrival, the 28-year-old has found form and fitness, starting 11 of the last 13 matches.

His latest goal was crucial though, swerving past two defenders and blasting over the keeper from a tight angle from the right side of the penalty area to put Rijeka 3-1 up in the 78th minute on Sunday.

Bottom-of-the-table Varazdin did pull a goal back but couldn't find an equaliser to suffer a major blow to their relegation hopes - but for Drmic's loan side it's set up a final-day decider for European qualification.

Rijeka are fourth and a point behind HNK Gorica, the team they host on Saturday. Win and they will snatch the final qualification spot for the new Europa Conference League.

Including two appearances and two goals for City's U23s back in September, Drmic has a total of nine goals in 19 games this season.

He has a year left on his contract but it's understood it's highly unlikely that he will be returning to contention at Norwich following his parent club's return to the Premier League - with a permanent exit more likely this summer.

Drmic scored three goals in 24 games during 2019-20 after joining on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach but just seven were starts as his injury issues persisted.

His final appearance came with top-flight relegation already confirmed, after a frustrated tackle just before half-time during a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, when the Canaries had already seen Emi Buendia dismissed.

After that he found himself out in the cold and wasn't even considered during an injury crisis, as City rallied and bounced back to the Premier League immediately as champions, with top scorer Teemu Pukki having Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah as competition for the lone striker's role.

The former Leverkusen and Nurnberg forward has been hoping to earn a return to the Switzerland squad ahead of the Euros, with 32 caps, 10 goals and tournament experience in his favour but his last call-up being in October 2019.

Championship sides Huddersfield and Birmingham had also shown interest in a loan deal late in the January transfer window, prior to the switch to Rijeka.