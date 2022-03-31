Injury forces former Canaries keeper to retire aged 31

Declan Rudd in Championship action for Preston at Carrow Road in September 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City goalkeeper Declan Rudd has been forced to retire at just 31 years old due to a knee injury that has been troubling him for the past year.

The Norfolk-born former Diss High School pupil emerged from the Canaries’ academy system and made 34 appearances at senior level between 2009 and 2016, which featured League One loan spells at Preston and Charlton.

He was sold to Preston for a reported £1million in the summer of 2017, where he was soon reunited with former City manager Alex Neil and was a Championship regular.

Rudd signed a new three-year contract in April 2020 amid reports of interest from West Ham with his deal expiring but 23 games into last season his injury nightmare began.

He managed four appearances during the first half of the current campaign but dipped out of contention in November and has posted an update on social media this morning to reveal his retirement.

“Unfortunately the time has come for me to retire from the game,” Rudd posted on his Instagram account.

“The knee injury I sustained in January 2021 has unfortunately got to a point where it has forced me to finish playing the game we all love.

“I would first of all like to thank all the players I have ever played with and all the managers and coaches that I have ever worked with!

“I have been so lucky in my career to play with and against some of the best players in the world. Representing England at every youth level, playing for my boyhood club Norwich City in the best league in the world, being part of three promotions with them and living my dream of playing for them.

Declan Rudd in Premier League action during a 2-1 win at Manchester United in December 2015 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Thank you also to Charlton for the time I spent there and last of all Preston, who gave me the opportunity when I was 20 to go and play some games and gave me all I needed to make a step in the game, to then return years later and play there for five years making me feel at home from day one.

“Thank you to everyone who has ever supported me and stuck by me as I know I gave you all some very dodgy moments of goalkeeping.

“But thank you everyone for everything, especially my friends and family for always being by my side. Now it’s onto the next chapter of my life.”

The Canaries followed the news with a post on their Twitter feed, saying: "Congratulations Declan on a fantastic career. Everyone at Norwich City wishes you the best for what you decide to do next. OTBC!"

Rudd made his City debut as an 18-year-old in September 2009, coming on as Fraser Forster was sent off 34 minutes into a League One game at Gillingham.

He wasn't able to save the penalty from future City striker Simeon Jackson but Darel Russell salvaged a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw and Rudd helped Paul Lambert's team to big home wins in their next two games, 4-0 over Leyton Orient and 5-1 over Bristol Rovers, before Forster returned.

Declan Rudd, centre, ahead of FA Youth Cup action in January 2009 with Norwich City academy teammates Josh Dawkin, left, and Korey Smith - Credit: Archant library/Angela Sharpe

Ryan Lowe arrived as Preston manager in December, after the dismissal of Neil's former assistant Frankie McAvoy.

“I’m obviously gutted for him," Lowe told North End's website. "First and foremost, goalkeepers can often go for forever and a day, so for Dec to have to retire at the age of 31 is obviously disappointing for him and disappointing for us.

“Secondly, I’m disappointed myself that I didn’t have the opportunity to work with him because I believe and I know that he was a fantastic lad to work with and a fantastic goalkeeper, representing Norwich and obviously Preston North End over the years.

“But the most important thing is his health. I said to him the most important thing is that you can still run around with your kids at home, that’s the main thing.

“He’ll be sadly missed in the football world and at Preston North End because he’s a good bloke as well as a quality goalkeeper.”

Young goalkeepers, Jed Steer, 16, left, and Declan Rudd, 18, in training with Paul Crichton, Norwich City's goalkeeping coach. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Chris Lakey For: EDP Sport/Canary preview ©Archant Photographic 2009 01603 772434 - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2009

Rudd made over 250 senior appearances during his career, the majority of which were for Preston.

His one England Under-21 cap came as a second-half substitute in a 4-0 friendly win over Sweden in Walsall in 2013, playing alongside players including Jordan Henderson and Wilfried Zaha.

