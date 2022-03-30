Injury scare for City defender but another goal for Rashica

Video

Ozan Kabak was forced off early as Turkey faced Italy in a friendly - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City defender Ozan Kabak was forced off just nine minutes into Turkey’s 3-2 friendly defeat to Italy last night.

Reports suggest a leg muscle strain forced the centre-back off, with his team having taken an early lead at the 42,000-capacity Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

The 22-year-old has started the last two Canaries games and was earning a 15th international cap, having also played all of a 3-1 defeat in Portugal on Thursday in the World Cup qualification play-offs.

The Schalke loanee will return to Norfolk to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton, with Dean Smith thought to have Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Christoph Zimmermann and Jacob Sorensen fit and available as other options.

There was better news elsewhere though, as Milot Rashica made it two goals in two games for Kosovo, firing his team in front in the 52nd minute in a 1-1 draw in Switzerland, a creditable result against a team sat 14th in the Fifa rankings.

It was a fourth goal in 15 games in all competitions for the 25-year-old winger as he earned a 40th cap and scored his eighth international goal, having also scored and assisted twice in a 5-0 home friendly thrashing of Burkina Faso on Thursday.

Rashica played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night and scored after having an initial shot blocked, reacting quickest to step past the Switzerland keeper and poke a close-range effort that deflected in off a defender.

There was an assist for Canaries skipper Hanley as he played another 90 minutes for Scotland, playing all of a 2-2 friendly draw with Austria, at the centre of a back three as usual.

Picking up his 42nd cap in a game full of chances at both ends, the 30-year-old met a John McGinn corner at the back post to nod back across goal and see the ball brush against the bar before Jack Hendry nodded in from point-blank range.

He was beaten in the air as the hosts pulled their first goal back, after a lovely, curling cross from the left from Andreas Ulmer, headed in by Augsburg forward Michael Gregoritsch.

Austria found an equaliser in the 82nd minute but Hanley caused some chaos at the other end a couple of minutes later as he headed a free-kick goalwards that the home keeper only just dealt with under pressure.

Canaries loan midfielder Billy Gilmour earned his 12th cap as a substitute in the 77th minute but Kenny McLean wasn’t in the squad, having come on during the second half of the 1-1 friendly with Poland on Thursday that Hanley and Gilmour had started.

City striker Teemu Pukki came on in the 67th minute of a 2-0 home friendly loss to Slovakia for Finland, earning his 102nd cap having scored his 34th international goal in a 1-1 friendly draw with Iceland on Saturday.

It was a disappointing night for Christos Tzolis with Greece Under-21s, playing all of a 4-0 home defeat to Portugal that cost them top spot in their Euro U21 qualifying group.

The young Greeks are likely to get second place and a play-off spot but will probably need to win both of their final two matches to reclaim top spot and automatic qualification. Tzolis scored twice in a 4-0 qualifying win over Liechtenstein on Friday.

In friendly action elsewhere, Mathias Normann stayed on the bench as Norway eased to a 9-0 win at home to minnows Armenia, as did Tim Krul as the Netherlands earned a 1-1 home draw with Germany.

Przemyslaw Placheta wasn’t named in the matchday squad though as Poland earned World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Sweden.

