The adrenaline of a first Premier League win of the season was still pumping through the veins of Daniel Farke when he learned his time at Norwich City had come to an end.

Despite clinging on to a 2-1 victory at Brentford that felt rejuvenating and pressure-relieving, the German’s fate had already been decided.

An abject opening 10 matches of the season had seen the 45-year-old under heavy pressure before arriving in west London, with many Canaries supporters calling for change.

Sporting director Stuart Webber, evidently, agreed.

After picking up just two points and scoring three goals since promotion, the Canaries had slipped eight points from the final position of safety.

Winning at Brentford actually cut that gap to five points and had been followed by an outpouring of emotion.

Farke completed his media duties, discussed how pleased he was to finally have that first win on the board and then had the conversation he has been dreading ever since the 7-0 humiliation at Chelsea a fortnight ago.

An element of response was provided in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds that ended in Carrow Road boos but, despite a four-year deal that was signed in July, his boss was leaning towards change.

The timing of that decision will be seen as ruthless and perhaps even slightly cruel but Farke will have known full well that his job was at risk.

After being told of the news, Farke and his staff were given the time to tell their families before the news was confirmed publicly at 7.30pm, after the City squad had departed the stadium.

Webber had made the difficult decision, having been so closely aligned to the man he brought to England in 2017.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke with the Championship trophy in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After arriving as City’s first sporting director in April of that year, after the departure of Alex Neil, the Welshman was willing to wait for Farke to finish his season with Borussia Dortmund II, as he was convinced he was the man for the job.

After a difficult first season of transition finished with 14th in the Championship amid much change on and off the pitch, the best-laid plans paid off in 2018-19.

Surging to the Championship title with 94 points sealed legendary status for Farke and players including Teemu Pukki, Christoph Zimmermann and Mario Vrancic.

After an initially bright start to Premier League life in 2019-20, including a memorable 3-2 win over reigning champions Manchester City at Carrow Road, an injury crisis contributed to that campaign falling apart.

A period of leads being thrown away meant that survival was already looking unlikely when Covid-19 brought a three-month suspension and that became a nosedive when the season resumed behind closed doors, with an awful relegation sealed amid 10 consecutive defeats.

The club rallied though and, with fans still not present for much of 2020-21, a new-look squad surged to the Championship title – with 97 points representing City’s best season in the second tier.

After a hectic summer transfer window with a spend of around £60million, with a potential further £20m to follow if survival can be secured, hopes were high that Farke could inspire a much better effort this time.

That hasn’t proved to be the case and even with a 2-1 win at Brentford giving fresh hope that the much-changed squad have unfulfilled potential, his time has come to an end.

As the City players joyfully celebrated with around 1,700 travelling supporters at the Brentford Community Stadium, after hanging on during a chaotic second half, the feeling of a first Premier League win since February 2020 was packed with relief.

Those supporters than started the cheer to tee up the ‘Farke waves’ which have so often celebrated the big moments of his reign during the last four seasons.

As he weaved his way to the front of the celebrations, the arms were raised aloft in victory as they have on so many occasions during over 200 games as Norwich City manager.

Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Webber had predicted that Farke will one day coach in the Champions League but this evening the man named Champions Manager of the Season earlier this year is facing a fresh start.

Along with assistant Eddie Riemer, head of performance Chris Domogalla and first-team coach Christopher John, their successful time has come to an end, with the news delivered by Webber.

Once the pain has faded, their Championship success will be hailed and remembered with great fondness but right now, all attention is set on City chasing a Premier League future.

Although head of football development Steve Weaver will take training if required, the players not on international duty will not return to training until Friday or Saturday of next week as they recharge their batteries.

It’s believed Webber is hopeful that the new head coach will be in place in time for the return to action against Southampton at Carrow Road in a fortnight.

- You can watch reaction to the news from our correspondents in the video above