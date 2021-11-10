Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
International action set to begin after call-ups for 11 City players

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM November 10, 2021
Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates with team mate Milot Rashica after scoring his side's second g

Milot Rashica, right, and Teemu Pukki are among the Norwich players on internationaol duty - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

International action for Norwich City players could kick-off this evening, with 11 senior players away for national duty. 

Milot Rashica and Kosovo have already had their World Cup qualification hopes finished but have a home friendly against Jordan tonight, before a final qualifier in Greece on Sunday.

The winger could face City team-mates Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis in that game, but first the Greeks have a must-win game at home to Spain tomorrow night, as they try to maintain slim hopes of a play-off place.

Also on Thursday night, Max Aarons could be in action in Burnley as the England Under-21s face the Czech Republic in a European U21 Championship qualifier, followed by a friendly in Georgia next Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland host Portugal with World Cup qualification hopes already finished. Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele have both retained their place in Stephen Kenny's squad, with a final qualifier in Luxembourg on Sunday.

There's a big game for Scotland on Friday, when victory in Moldova will seal a play-off place. Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour are in the squad but Grant Hanley pulled out due to a groin injury, with a home game against group winners Denmark to follow on Monday.

Przemek Placheta is with Poland as they try to seal second place in Group I, with a game in Andorra followed by a home clash with Hungary on Monday.

The action starts on Saturday for Teemu Pukki, with a win needed in Bosnia & Herzegovina to take control of second place ahead of a tough final game, at home to world champions France on Tuesday.

Mathias Normann and Norway face Latvia and then also return to action on Tuesday, in the Netherlands - with the top three yet to be settled in Group G.

Ozan Kabak pulled out of Turkey duty due to glandular fever, while Tim Krul and Josh Sargent have not been selected by the Netherlands and the USA respectively.

City also have some academy youngsters on under-21 international duty, with goalkeeper Archie Mair with Scotland and left-back Sean Stewart with Northern Ireland. 

NCFC internationals  

(7.45pm UK time and World Cup qualifier unless stated) 

Weds, Nov 10 

5pm - Kosovo v Jordan (friendly) - Milot Rashica 

Thursday, Nov 11 

7pm – England U21 v Czech Rep – Max Aarons 

Rep Ireland v Portugal - Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele 

Greece v Spain - Dimitris Giannoulis, Christos Tzolis 

Friday, Nov 12 

5pm – Moldova v Scotland – Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour 

Andorra v Poland - Przemyslaw Placheta 

Saturday, Nov 13 

2pm – Bosnia & Herz v Finland - Teemu Pukki 

5pm – Norway v Latvia – Mathias Normann 

Sunday, Nov 14 

Luxembourg v Rep Ireland – Idah, Omobamidele 

Greece v Kosovo - Giannoulis, Tzolis, Rashica 

Monday, Nov 15 

Scotland v Denmark - McLean, Gilmour 

Poland v Hungary - Placheta 

Tuesday, Nov 16 

2pm – George U21s v England U21s (friendly) - Aarons 

Finland v France - Pukki 

Netherlands v Norway - Normann 

Paddy Davitt
Connor Southwell

Mark Armstrong

David Freezer

