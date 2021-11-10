International action set to begin after call-ups for 11 City players
- Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd
International action for Norwich City players could kick-off this evening, with 11 senior players away for national duty.
Milot Rashica and Kosovo have already had their World Cup qualification hopes finished but have a home friendly against Jordan tonight, before a final qualifier in Greece on Sunday.
The winger could face City team-mates Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis in that game, but first the Greeks have a must-win game at home to Spain tomorrow night, as they try to maintain slim hopes of a play-off place.
Also on Thursday night, Max Aarons could be in action in Burnley as the England Under-21s face the Czech Republic in a European U21 Championship qualifier, followed by a friendly in Georgia next Tuesday.
The Republic of Ireland host Portugal with World Cup qualification hopes already finished. Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele have both retained their place in Stephen Kenny's squad, with a final qualifier in Luxembourg on Sunday.
There's a big game for Scotland on Friday, when victory in Moldova will seal a play-off place. Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour are in the squad but Grant Hanley pulled out due to a groin injury, with a home game against group winners Denmark to follow on Monday.
Przemek Placheta is with Poland as they try to seal second place in Group I, with a game in Andorra followed by a home clash with Hungary on Monday.
The action starts on Saturday for Teemu Pukki, with a win needed in Bosnia & Herzegovina to take control of second place ahead of a tough final game, at home to world champions France on Tuesday.
Mathias Normann and Norway face Latvia and then also return to action on Tuesday, in the Netherlands - with the top three yet to be settled in Group G.
Ozan Kabak pulled out of Turkey duty due to glandular fever, while Tim Krul and Josh Sargent have not been selected by the Netherlands and the USA respectively.
City also have some academy youngsters on under-21 international duty, with goalkeeper Archie Mair with Scotland and left-back Sean Stewart with Northern Ireland.
NCFC internationals
(7.45pm UK time and World Cup qualifier unless stated)
Weds, Nov 10
5pm - Kosovo v Jordan (friendly) - Milot Rashica
Thursday, Nov 11
7pm – England U21 v Czech Rep – Max Aarons
Rep Ireland v Portugal - Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele
Greece v Spain - Dimitris Giannoulis, Christos Tzolis
Friday, Nov 12
5pm – Moldova v Scotland – Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour
Andorra v Poland - Przemyslaw Placheta
Saturday, Nov 13
2pm – Bosnia & Herz v Finland - Teemu Pukki
5pm – Norway v Latvia – Mathias Normann
Sunday, Nov 14
Luxembourg v Rep Ireland – Idah, Omobamidele
Greece v Kosovo - Giannoulis, Tzolis, Rashica
Monday, Nov 15
Scotland v Denmark - McLean, Gilmour
Poland v Hungary - Placheta
Tuesday, Nov 16
2pm – George U21s v England U21s (friendly) - Aarons
Finland v France - Pukki
Netherlands v Norway - Normann