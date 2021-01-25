Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Poll

Lambert and Ipswich in crisis: Do you care, City fans?

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:29 AM January 25, 2021    Updated: 10:51 AM January 25, 2021
Karl Fuller thinks it's time for Paul Lambert to depart Picture: STEVE WALLER

Former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert is facing calls to be sacked as Ipswich Town boss. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

There was a time when Paul Lambert seemed to be walking on water at Carrow Road. His success saw him championed by fans and his aura was noticeable for all to see. 

Few Canaries supporters would have predicted his career trajectory since. At one stage, he was being mentioned alongside Brendan Rodgers as a possible candidate for the Liverpool job. Nearly a decade on, and he is overseeing City's arch-rivals' long and slow decline. 

Now the Ipswich Town boss is under increasing pressure to leave his post at Portman Road after 18 months of excuse-making, poor results and a failure to gain promotion from League One are - all contributory factors in supporters anger. 

Our sister paper the East Anglian Daily Times is now calling for Town owner Marcus Evans to sack Lambert. The Tractor Boys currently sit in 9th place, three points outside the play-off positions with games in hand.

Which begs the question: Do you care as a Norwich City supporter? 

MORE: Paul Lambert's record at Ipswich Town is not good enough - it's time for change - EADT

The Canaries' dominance in the East Anglian derby fixtures has been record-breaking: City are over 10 years unbeaten against Ipswich, with it being impossible to predict when the fixture may take place again. 

When City moved to appoint Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber back in 2017, former Town chief Ian Milne scored the mightiest of own goals in his appraisal of the Canaries structural change.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Swindon hoping to sign Omotoye on loan
  2. 2 No panic buy for Canaries after Hugill injury blow
  3. 3 Paddy Davitt verdict: Cup finals aplenty if City seal the deal
  1. 4 Rusty returns could prove crucial in the long run for fit-again City stars
  2. 5 'I was knocked for six' - Krul reveals difficulties of his Covid-19 recovery
  3. 6 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Barnsley defeat
  4. 7 Six things you might have missed following Norwich City's FA Cup exit at Barnsley
  5. 8 Lambert and Ipswich in crisis: Do you care, City fans?
  6. 9 Farke's injury fears for Hugill after Barnsley FA Cup loss
  7. 10 Farke's words of advice for Soto

'It's interesting what's going on at Norwich,' said Milne back in 2017. 'They've gone for a sporting director and a head coach, but I think there can only be one captain of the ship – the manager.

'They are trying that route and it's clearly worked at some clubs, but not at the majority."

Paul Lambert had a strong bond with the Norwich City supporters in his time at Carrow Road Picture:

Paul Lambert was a man on the up at Norwich City, now he is presiding over Ipswich Town's perceived mediocrity. - Credit: Focus Images

Mick McCarthy's departure prompted Town to start a #NewEra of their own, with Paul Hurst appointed manager back in 2018. His reign was short-lived however and the former Shrewsbury boss was replaced by Lambert. 

City's former boss promised a new dawn, connected with the supporters and injected optimism. Results never followed, however. 

Some City fans will savour every moment of their rivals' decline, whilst others will miss the excitement and drama of a derby match. Realistically, Norwich haven't had a credible local rival for nearly a decade. 

The question is: Do you care? Vote in the poll above andpost  your comments if you wish (only sensible ones please). 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries beaten by Barnsley in FA Cup

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 FA Cup defeat...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

STARTING XIs: Hernandez starts as City make five changes

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Match Report

Energetic Barnsley dump disjointed Norwich side out of the FA Cup

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus