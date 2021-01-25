Lambert and Ipswich in crisis: Do you care, City fans?

Poll

Published: 10:29 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM January 25, 2021

Former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert is facing calls to be sacked as Ipswich Town boss. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

There was a time when Paul Lambert seemed to be walking on water at Carrow Road. His success saw him championed by fans and his aura was noticeable for all to see.

Few Canaries supporters would have predicted his career trajectory since. At one stage, he was being mentioned alongside Brendan Rodgers as a possible candidate for the Liverpool job. Nearly a decade on, and he is overseeing City's arch-rivals' long and slow decline.

Now the Ipswich Town boss is under increasing pressure to leave his post at Portman Road after 18 months of excuse-making, poor results and a failure to gain promotion from League One are - all contributory factors in supporters anger.

Our sister paper the East Anglian Daily Times is now calling for Town owner Marcus Evans to sack Lambert. The Tractor Boys currently sit in 9th place, three points outside the play-off positions with games in hand.

Which begs the question: Do you care as a Norwich City supporter?

MORE: Paul Lambert's record at Ipswich Town is not good enough - it's time for change - EADT

The Canaries' dominance in the East Anglian derby fixtures has been record-breaking: City are over 10 years unbeaten against Ipswich, with it being impossible to predict when the fixture may take place again.

When City moved to appoint Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber back in 2017, former Town chief Ian Milne scored the mightiest of own goals in his appraisal of the Canaries structural change.

'It's interesting what's going on at Norwich,' said Milne back in 2017. 'They've gone for a sporting director and a head coach, but I think there can only be one captain of the ship – the manager.

'They are trying that route and it's clearly worked at some clubs, but not at the majority."

Paul Lambert was a man on the up at Norwich City, now he is presiding over Ipswich Town's perceived mediocrity. - Credit: Focus Images

Mick McCarthy's departure prompted Town to start a #NewEra of their own, with Paul Hurst appointed manager back in 2018. His reign was short-lived however and the former Shrewsbury boss was replaced by Lambert.

City's former boss promised a new dawn, connected with the supporters and injected optimism. Results never followed, however.

Some City fans will savour every moment of their rivals' decline, whilst others will miss the excitement and drama of a derby match. Realistically, Norwich haven't had a credible local rival for nearly a decade.

The question is: Do you care? Vote in the poll above andpost your comments if you wish (only sensible ones please).



