Published: 5:05 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM June 2, 2021

Adam Idah came off the bench to score as champions Norwich finished their Championship season with a 2-2 draw at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's been a frustrating season for Norwich City striker Adam Idah and Stephen Kenny is hoping Ireland will benefit from the youngster's attempts to get back on track.

Idah is with the Republic squad in Spain ahead of a friendly against Andorra on Thursday (5pm UK time) alongside Canaries colleague Andrew Omobamidele, with the young defender hoping to win his first cap.

Idah already has five caps after being fast-tracked at senior level by his former under-21 boss Kenny, having been prolific at youth levels, but is yet to find the back of the net.

The 20-year-old Cork native scored twice during 17 appearances for City this season but only started one game, thanks to injury issues and a three-game ban for a petulant red card during a 2-1 home win over Wycombe.

“Adam had a really good year the previous year, broke into the Premier League and got some games, scored a hat-trick in the cup against Preston, had a really good under-21 season. And then obviously we gave him his debut in September and he has played a few internationals," said the Ireland boss.

“But unfortunately in the game against Wales, he got two injuries, got a knee injury and an ankle injury that kept him out for quite a number of months, and he was only trying to get himself back into a winning team and then had to have a hernia operation, so it has been a very interrupted season and he has not had many games.

“He came on and scored in the last game for Norwich (a 2-2 draw at Barnsley), but he has not had many games, so he does need a bit of time to get back to where he was, a good pre-season and hit the ground running for the new season."

Despite that disruption, Idah signed a new long-term contract in December and is understood to very much remain a part of the Canaries' plans following promotion to the Premier League.

“While it will be difficult to get into the Norwich team, we forget how young he is, he is still 20 and he has all the attributes to be a good player," Kenny continued, speaking to Press Association Sport.

“He has speed, physical strength and has always been a natural goalscorer for the Irish teams going through the ages, so certainly that’s where I see him.

“He’s enjoying the training as he has not been back long training at Norwich, so he needs to come up to speed to reach his full potential.”