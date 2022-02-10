ITV to screen City's clash with Liverpool live as FA Cup date is confirmed

Billy Gilmour of Norwich and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool in League Cup action at Carrow Road in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed details of their trip to Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round - which will be shown live on ITV.

The match will be played at Anfield on Wednesday, March 2, as an 8.15pm kick-off. The tie will be settled on the night, with no replay, so there is the potential for extra-time and a penalty shoot-out.

For the Canaries it slots between a trip to Southampton the previous Friday and a home clash with Brentford on Saturday, March 5. Ticket details are yet to be released.

While for Liverpool it follows their League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, February 28 and is ahead of a televised home clash with West Ham in the Premier League on the following Saturday evening.

Norwich secured their place in the last 16 for the second time in five years when they won 1-0 at Wolves on Saturday, following up a 1-0 victory away to League One side Charlton in the third round.

The Reds beat Cardiff 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday after a 4-1 home win over League One team Shrewsbury in early January.

The draw means Norwich will travel to Merseyside twice inside two weeks as they also head to Liverpool in the league on Saturday, February 19.

City have already lost 3-0 twice to Jurgen Klopp's men at Carrow Road this season, during the opening weekend of the Premier League season in August and the third round of the League Cup in September.