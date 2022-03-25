Iwan Roberts: Call me daft but Norwich City can still survive

Columnist

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has had plenty to chew over in recent weeks. - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

These next couple of weeks are going to be vital to Dean Smith if he’s going to save Norwich City from falling back into the Championship.

We all know it's going to take a mammoth effort from everyone if relegation is to be avoided.

Call me stupid or daft but it's not all over yet for the Canaries. I still feel with nine games left they can produce a little miracle and survive.

It’s now a nine-game mini season. Forget what’s gone on in the previous 29, they’ve gone and there’s nothing you can do about those games.

But what Dean, his staff and the players can have an impact on is these nine cup finals.

