Iwan Roberts: City must make it more uncomfortable for rivals

Opinion

Published: 11:17 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM August 19, 2021

When the Premier League fixtures first came out in June we all knew the first few had been very unkind to Norwich and what a tough baptism of fire these first three games would be.

Norwich would be facing Liverpool, the champions of two seasons ago, then Man City away, last season's champions and winners of the Premier League in three of the last four seasons. Norwich then entertain Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester who’ve finished fifthin their last two seasons... oh and won the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.

I thought Norwich started the game well last Saturday and were probably the better side for the opening 25 minutes, without causing Alisson too many problems. However, as soon as Mo Salah had that heavy touch in the Norwich penalty area and Diogo Jota raced onto it in a flash to give the Reds an undeserved lead you sensed that that was the beginning of the end for the Canaries. I just didn’t think the lads had the belief in themselves to claw their way back into the game.

I think the lads need to be a bit more physical against teams at this level, a bit like teams did to them last season when they knew they were up against it when they played Norwich.

They would sometimes go out to try and kick the lads off the park. I don’t think it worked on too many occasions mind. Now I’m not saying the lads should go out there and try and emulate what happened to them at times last season, but at least get in people's faces and make life hard out there for the opposition and let them know that if they are to get anything out of the game when they play Norwich they are damn well going to have to earn it. That’s what makes me slightly disappointed about last weekend after those initial opening 25 minutes. It was all too easy for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

I think we’ll all remember the September 14, 2019 for a very, very long time. Yes, it’s the day Norwich beat the defending champions Man City 3-2 at Carrow Road in what has to be one of the best team performances in the club's history.

It’s a mammoth task that the lads face tomorrow when they travel up to The Etihad especially with Pep’s men losing to Spurs on the opening weekend. But what we wouldn’t give to see the lads do what the class of 2012-213 season did when they went up there in the final game of that season and won 3-2.

I always liked playing against Man City and apart from WBA and those lot from down the A140 I probably scored more goals against City than any other team.

My scoring against them started way back in March 1989 when I was just a wet behind the ears 21-year-old starting my professional career at Watford. I managed to get my head onto a hopeful ball into the box to loop a header over their keeper Andy Dibble to win us the game 1-0, coincidentally that's the last time Watford beat Man City.

That goal against Dibble was nearly identical to the goal I scored against City keeper Nicky Weaver at the River End to win us the game by the same score line back on September 28, 1999. I also scored on our visit to Maine Road later that season but sadly we came away losing the game 3-1.

In the black and gold of Wolves I scored a brace against them at Molineux on a Sunday afternoon live in front of the cameras. It is probably my second fondest moment in a Wolves shirt as we went on to win the game 3-0. I think Dibble was in the City goal on that day too... I wish I could have played against him every week!

Finally, I’d like to wish good luck to Ian Culverhouse and his King’s Lynn team in their second season in The National League.

They had a tough season in the last campaign with no supporters being able to go and support them in their first season at this level and I’m delighted they’ve been given another crack at The National League. It promises to be a fascinating start to the new season for Lynn as they’ve a home game against Phil Brown’s Southend for their opener and it looks like it will be a full house at The Walks tomorrow afternoon.