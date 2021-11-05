Iwan Roberts: Making the case for Daniel Farke

The loss to Leeds last Sunday was Norwich’s 18th Premier League defeat in their last 20 games and as soon as the final whistle went at Carrow it didn’t take long for people to start debating - should the club stick or twist with Daniel Farke?

Should they give the man that plucked the club from Championship oblivion in the 2018-19 season, amassing 94 points and scoring 93 goals, a bit more time to turn things around. Or should they cut their losses now and give another man the chance to keep the club in the Premier League?

I get people’s frustrations, I really do. They hate seeing their team getting beaten, week in, week out and being the butt of other supporters' jokes, being ridiculed about Norwich being the worst team in Premier League history. It’s not nice for anyone connected with Norwich City to hear these comments. But no one will be hurting more than Daniel Farke.

I was asked the question early in the week what my thoughts and feelings were on the managerial situation at the club, and my answer was a very quick one “give the man a bit more time, he deserves it after what he’s achieved in his time at Norwich”.

I’m not right or wrong; it's just my opinion.

I look at Leeds' second goal on Sunday and is it Daniel’s fault that you’ve a central defender trying to be Lionel Messi 10 yards from his own penalty box which leads to their winner?

I’ve seen supporters having a go about the change of formation, saying he should go back to his tried and trusted 4-2-3-1, the same formation that saw the team win 21 points last time round in the Premier League, scoring just 25 goals. He was slaughtered two seasons ago for losing games while churning out the same old formation. He’s tried something new in last three or four games and he still gets slaughtered.

I've heard people say that the squad Daniel has now is far superior to the one that was relegated two seasons ago. I tend not to agree with that. Norwich lost their best and most creative player in Emi Buendia and didn’t replace him which, in all fairness, was an impossible job. Yes, the club spent a record amount of money in the summer, but recouped a massive £35m from the Buendia sale. I hate myself for saying it as I’ve been a player and hate criticising players, but the ones that where bought are nowhere near ready to play Premier League football.

How many other Premier League clubs were knocking on the door to sign the likes of Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent, Ozan Kabak and Christos Tzolis?

Christos Tzolis comes on as sub during the game against Leeds - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Granted, it's a bigger squad this time around, but sorry, I’m not buying it when people go on about it's a far better squad than two seasons ago. Again, it's only my opinion.

No manager is unshakable, and rightly so, and Daniel knows he’s got to start turning things around, and quickly, otherwise he could well be packing his bags. I’d just like to remind people who want Daniel gone that the majority last season were saying how he was the club's greatest ever manager and how he should be tied down to a 10-year contract. But four months into a new season he’s clueless!

Daniel takes his team down to the Brentford Community Stadium om Saturday - after a blistering start the Bees have hit a bit of a brick wall, losing their last three Premier League games, so maybe it could be just the right time to face Thomas Frank’s side.

There’s not a lot of love lost between the two teams. This will be a physical battle, one the lads will have to meet head on if they are to get anything from the game.

Norwich have lost just one of their last nine meetings against Brentford and haven’t lost on their last six visits, so maybe, just maybe, with Brentford’s poor run of late, Norwich’s good record against them tomorrow is the perfect time to be playing them.



