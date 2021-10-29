Iwan Roberts: 'There’s a way to lose a game of football, and that wasn’t the way'

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM October 29, 2021

Losing is never a nice feeling, but there’s a way to lose - and that's by giving your all.

You do your job as an individual and focus on your role in the team and do it to the best of your ability, and if you do that you can walk off the field with your head held high knowing that, okay, you didn’t have the best of afternoons, but you gave it everything .

That's all supporters will ever ask of you.

Sadly - and I get no pleasure in saying this - I don’t think the lads can look at themselves in the mirror and say. "I gave it everything at Stamford Bridge".

There’s a way to lose a game of football, and that wasn’t the way last Saturday.

Yes, the lads were up against the champions of Europe, but they simply got rolled over and hardly put up a fight, and that's not acceptable.

I heard people blaming Ben Gibson for stupidly getting himself sent off - which he did and he’ll know it was stupid - but they were already 5-0 down. Let's be honest, it was game over after 42 minutes when Reece James scored Chelsea’s third.

I remember Daniel taking his team to Stamford Bridge on July 14, 2020, when they were narrowly beaten 1-0. On that summer's night in west London the players gave their all, even though they knew they needed a miracle to stay up. That's the way to lose.

This Premier League run is horrendous, just one win in the club's last 24 games, with 20 losses and just five goals scored.

This is a team that scored 168 goals in their last two seasons in the Championship, but can't buy a goal in the Premier League! I get the standard of defending in the Premier League is higher, but come on - that much higher?

I was at Brentford’s Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon as I was working there for my former club, Leicester City, and I tell you, what Brentford are giving their manager and their fans is everything - and the Brentford faithful are loving every second of it.

I can't imagine too many Canaries fans have enjoyed any part of these opening nine games - Norwich go to Brentford in a couple of weeks time and if they don’t fight and compete for everything they will get turned over, it's as simple as that.

I listened to Daniel’s post-match interview after Chelsea and how it won't define the club's future in the Premier League; instead it’s the games against the likes of Leeds, Southampton and Newcastle which will decide whether the club keeps its top-flight status.

Well, they’ve got these clubs in the next four weeks, starting on Sunday afternoon when Leeds visit Carrow Road.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa - Credit: PA

It’s not going to be easy to get that 7-0 drubbing out of their systems, but somehow the lads simply have to get on with things. There is nothing they can do about last weekend, but what they can do is get a lot of people back onside with a full blood and thunder performance against Marcelo Bielsa’s strugglers.

It's now time for the lads to roll their sleeves up and grind a win out of somewhere. I don’t think any of us cares about the level of performance, we just want that winning feeling back after far too long.

Don't give up on us now - Webber

The two clubs have met six times at this level and Norwich have had much the better of things, winning four, drawing one and losing one. They’ve taken nine points from their three home games against Leeds in the Premier League.

Let's hope they can make it 12 points from four home games and we can all enjoy our Sunday dinner.







