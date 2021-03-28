Sorensen reflects on 'surreal' season with Norwich City

Video

Published: 6:55 PM March 28, 2021

When Jacob Sorensen arrived at Norwich City, he was expecting his debut season at the club to involve patience and education aplenty.

By his own admission, it has surpassed his expectations.

As the Canaries enter the final eight games of the season, the 23-year-old is reflecting on a season where he has been praised by Daniel Farke and featured on 27 occasions as City look set for an instant Premier League return.

A year ago, the Dane was relegated with hometown club Esbjerg fB from the top-flight in his native country. During that time, little beknown to him, City's recruitment team had identified him as a 'Daniel Farke player'. That was a theory that has been proven correct this season.

Reflecting on his progress he has made in the last year, the midfielder admits it's been a whirlwind experience, but his focus remains on completing the job at hand.

"I would have said that you should find a doctor! It is surreal. We know what a good situation we are in. We also know that we have to hold on now because we are in a really good position.

"When you think about it, it's crazy how well it has gone," Sorensen admits. "When you are in it, you are also part of a team, and it also becomes normal to come into the facility and train with the others. I'm not one that flies high on happiness intoxication. It's my everyday, and this is where I am."

The bulk of Sorensen's appearances have arrived as a makeshift left-back. That was a situation born out of necessity and led to a prolonged spell in the team. His reliability helped keep City on track.

Whilst the long-term plan remains for the Danish Under-21 international to play in central midfield, Sorensen is grateful for the minutes he was given during that run in the side.

"If you had asked me before the season, I do not think I would have expected to play that much. I started in 18 games in a row and played almost every minute in most of the games, so no, I did not expect that, but it was also a bit of a tough situation we were in.

Sorensen had to fill in at left-back earlier this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"There were injuries and then I was thrown in, did well and we won the matches. Then you are allowed to play if you do well and win. But no, I did not expect to get that many minutes of play.

"Of course, I had hoped. I also think I have done well for training and have been praised by the coaches around the team. It has been beyond all expectation."

Farke confirmed in a recent press conference that Sorensen would now contest for a place in his natural position, with the quality of Oliver Skipp and Kenny McLean's performances in central midfield seeing his minutes reduced after the arrival of Dimitris Giannoulis at left-back.

Sorensen is aligned with his boss in terms of his position long-term and is hoping to contribute between now and the end of the season.

"No, it's not a place for me in the long run. I also talked to the coach about that. They also do not see me as a left-back because I am not the natural left-back. They have told me that they see me as a midfielder and that is where I need to get on the team.

Daniel Farke has been full of praise for Jacob Sorensen this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"The two midfielders have also made it formidable and kept a really high level so I just have to back up," Sorensen told Danish outlet bold.dk.

"In this situation, where we are so close and can really achieve something, it is not about the individual player, but more about the team. So it’s just about backing up and taking the chance when it comes."