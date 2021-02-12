Ex-Norwich City star reveals his battle with Covid-19

Published: 3:14 PM February 12, 2021

Former Norwich City star Jamal Lewis has revealed he contracted Covid-19 which ‘took his legs from him’.

Lewis was one of a number of Newcastle United players struck down in November, forcing the Magpies to close their training ground.

The 23-year-old – who left Carrow Road for Newcastle last September - confirmed for the first time that he contracted the virus following the Magpies' 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on November 27.

“It was a tough experience,” the Northern Ireland international told NUFC TV.

“After the Palace game, we had consistent tests and I got notified a few days after that I had Covid so I obviously had to self-isolate.

"It was a tough few days for me and I think it kind of took my legs from me for a few weeks after, which it does do to some people.

"The Premier League doesn't wait for anyone so you've got to get back on your job and do as much as you can for the team.

"There were a lot of individuals who have been suffering with it worse than me and have been out for longer so I'm just trying to do what I can for my team and I feel like I'm back on my feet, have got my lungs and can really help the team and we can push forward and have a really strong second half of the season."