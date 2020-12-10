Newcastle United defender reveals career highlight with Canaries

Published: 2:26 PM December 10, 2020

Jamal Lewis, pictured here with Ben Godfrey, said the highlight of his career so far is winning the Championship with Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jamal Lewis has revealed the highlight of his career so far has been winning the Championship title with Norwich City.

The Newcastle United left-back, who signed for the Magpies in the summer for a fee of around £15m, took part in a Q&A with soccerbible on Instagram and said his promotion with the Canaries in 2019 is something he will always remember.

“The best moment of my career so far is undoubtedly winning the Championship with Norwich,” he said. “Just the sheer fact that we were creating lifelong memories with great people, it was pretty unexpected as well.”

In the Q&A session, which covered many different topics, Lewis also revealed his best friend in football is City’s Todd Cantwell and that the hardest opponent he has faced is Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

“I’m lucky enough to have many good friends in football but I’d say the player I spent most time with at Norwich was Todd Cantwell,” he added. “We shared some great memories together and went through youth team football to first team football with each other as well. It was great.

“Playing left-back in the Premier League, obviously you get to play against some top right wingers. I’d say Mo Salah was a great player to play against and Wilfried Zaha as well.”

When asked what’s the one thing he would change about football he replied: “I think every footballer would say that we want a fully packed stadium home or away because the atmosphere is great either way.

“I just want the fans back so that we can enjoy football together.”

The difference between playing in the Championship and Premier League?

“It’s the sheer quality that individuals and teams can bring on the pitch week in and week out,” said Lewis. “It can be very hard to deal with especially for newly promoted sides.”

Lewis, who revealed he would have pursued a career as an athlete if he hadn’t made it in football, also explained how much he loves playing international football with Northern Ireland.

“Every time I play for my country it’s really special occasion,” he said. “I love everything about it from the players to the staff and 100 % playing in front of Windsor Park which is special every time I play there.”