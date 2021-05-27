Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Former City striker retires at 32

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:28 PM May 27, 2021    Updated: 1:35 PM May 27, 2021
Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. 07904 640267 28/04/12 James Vaughan of Norwich durin

James Vaughan has retired from professional football. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

James Vaughan has decided to call time on his professional football career, despite scoring 18 goals in 29 games for League Two side Tranmere Rovers this season. 

The 32-year-old played just six times for Norwich City during a two-year spell at the club between 2011 and 2013, with injuries preventing him from featuring regularly under Paul Lambert after the club's promotion to the Premier League. 

The striker signed for the club from Everton for a reported fee of £1.5million after a productive spell on loan at Crystal Palace. An injury in pre-season prevented him from starting the campaign for the Canaries, with a head injury suffered against West Brom on his debut leaving him hospitalised. 

After returning to full fitness, Vaughan suffered a major knee injury just 12 minutes after coming off the bench against Sunderland. He made two further cameos off the bench later that season before joining Huddersfield. 

Vaughan has subsequently represented eight clubs culminating with Tranmere, where he has ended his career after they fell just short of the League Two play-off final after being defeated 3-2 by Morecombe across two legs.

Behind Cambridge United's Paul Mullen, Vaughan was the second-highest goalscorer in the fourth tier this season, but feels now is the right time to call an end to his professional playing career.

Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. 07904 640267; 26/9/11; James Vaughan of Norwich retire

Vaughan's time in Norfolk was cut short due to injuries. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

"It was a tough decision but I've had a really good career. I just felt the time was right now to hang up the boots," the former City striker told Sky Sports News. 

"I always tried my hardest and managed to get a few goals this season but your mind and body tells you when it's time to call it a day and I feel like I'm at the end of it now. I'm looking forward to the future. 

"I love football, it's all I know and I want to be a part of it. I've enrolled on a sporting directorship degree and I'm really enjoying that. In the long-term, that is something I'll look that. I'm really keen on mentoring some of the younger generation and help them."

