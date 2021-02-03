City's promotion rivals Bournemouth sack manager

Video

Published: 9:13 AM February 3, 2021

Jason Tindall has been sacked as Bournemouth boss.

AFC Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after a run of four straight defeats saw them slip to sixth in the table.

Tindall was appointed as Eddie Howe's successor after relegation from the Premier League last season but has been unable to maintain the automatic promotion charge that started with so much promise.

Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, where former Norwich City loanee Jordan Rhodes scored a late winner, proved to be the final straw for Tindall. Bournemouth have only won once in their last eight games.

In a club statement, the Cherries board said: "We feel a change is needed now to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals clearly set out last summer.

"Recent performances and results have fallen well below the board's expectations.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Jason for his services to AFC Bournemouth over the past 22 years.

"He's someone who is fondly thought of throughout the club, having played an important role in rescuing it from its darkest days and taking it on the greatest journey it has ever had," the statement added.

First-team coach Graeme Jones departed the club to link up with Steve Bruce at Newcastle United last week, with ex-Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate replacing him. The South Coast club have not named an immediate successor to Tindall or a caretaker, with preparations for Saturday's match against Birmingham City continuing.

City find themselves 15 points clear of the Cherries in the Championship table at present, but were defeated by Tindall's side 1-0 at Dean Court back in September, with Arnaut Danjuma scoring the only goal.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the favourite for the Bournemouth job.

Tindall recorded 11 wins during his tenure, losing seven and drawing nine of his 27 games in charge.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the bookies early favourite to replace Tindall, with Eddie Howe and John Terry also amongst those tipped to take over.

Of the relegated clubs, City are the only club to persist with the coach who took them down, Watford have since replaced Vladimir Ivic with Xisco Munoz.