Millwall forward praises City's defensive steel

Published: 3:09 PM March 3, 2021

When Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League last season, many supporters were keen to witness a significant improvement in terms of their defensive effort.

That is what will make the latest praise from Millwall forward Jed Wallace so pleasing to hear for people of a yellow and green persuasion, with the ex-Wolves winger stating City's added defensive 'steel' has made them a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this season.

Daniel Farke's side lead the way in the Championship and have conceded just 25 goals during this campaign, the third fewest in the entire division behind Swansea and Watford. Their record of 13 clean sheets has already equalled the amount they amassed during their title-winning season two years ago.

Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley have established a strong connection at the back. Sporting director Stuart Webber spoke about his desire to inject City's side with more physicality in the summer, with the current centre-back pairing thriving in the second-tier so far.

Wallace played in both games this season as the Lions drew 0-0 with City on both occasions, and isn't surprised to see them leading the division with 12 games to play.

"They are the best team we played, definitely. We've drawn with them twice 0-0 but the way they move the ball (is incredible).

"They've got two players in Buendia and Pukki that will contribute to about 40-odd goals between them which is huge over the course of a season. I think people underestimate the spine of the team with Hanley and Gibson.

Jed Wallace played in both games against Norwich City this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"There is a lot of foreign influence with the likes of Vrancic, so they have very intricate players and that steel with the goalkeeper and centre-halves," Wallace told the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"They've run away with it. I think two or three weeks ago I thought Brentford would be ahead of them but Norwich have come through it. Certainly in our games, Norwich, Brentford and Swansea have been the best we've played."

Wallace was also asked for the players that have tough to come against in the Championship this season, and expressed his shock that Max Aarons was still playing at Norwich due to the quality he possesses.

"Max Aarons is one. I'm surprised he's been there as long as he has to be honest."