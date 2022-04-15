Old Trafford can inspire Canaries - Goss

Interview

Games against Manchester United were sometime feisty affairs - here Jeremy Goss is about to get wiped out by Eric Cantona during an FA Cup defeat - Credit: PA

Canaries legend Jeremy Goss believes The Theatre of Dreams can inspire Norwich City.

Old Trafford will play host to another 70,000-plus crowd with few giving the Canaries much of a chance, despite United being out of form.

However, Goss believes the surroundings can help the visitors.

“I grew up supporting Manchester United and Old Trafford is an inspiration for any player that runs out on to that pitch,” he said in an interview with United's official matchday programme, United Review.

“In light of where they [Norwich] are playing this game, I hope our players can lift their performances and get a result.

“My earliest memory of Old Trafford? I was trying to break my way into the Norwich City team when I played in a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford [December 1, 1984].

“As a young lad, I can remember being in awe of my team-mates and the players I was playing against. Getting the opportunity to play at the Theatre of Dreams is something every footballer wants.

“It was a super experience for me playing there. Bryan Robson and Mark Hughes scored in the game, which emphasises the quality we were up against. Bryan Robson was always an idol of mine.

“Growing up, he was my favourite player to watch, and to try to copy. He was a hero for Manchester United and for his country too. Mark Hughes likewise. I had so much respect for him as a footballer and a person too. I was in the Wales squad with him in the early 1990s. The quality of his goals took your breath away.”

While relegation looks the most likely outcome for Norwich this season, Goss says there is still a lot of long-term optimism around the club.



“The positive people around – myself being one – believe that, while there are still points to play for, there is still a chance of survival,” he said.



“There are still 21 points to play for and we know in this league, anything can happen. It was important to get the win against Burnley last weekend to stay in touch. But whatever happens at the end of this season – whether we stay up or go down – the football club should be applauded for the way it is run in such a financially sensible and astute manner.



“There remains a lot of positivity around the club. Norwich City is a good club, run by good people and they offer the blueprint for how many other football clubs should operate, in my opinion. Delia [Smith] and Michael [Wynn-Jones] have been outstanding servants and custodians of the club.”



