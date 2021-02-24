Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Ex-City loanee becomes Celtic interim boss after Lennon resignation

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:56 AM February 24, 2021   
Celtic coach John Kennedy

Celtic coach John Kennedy spent a season on loan at Norwich City in 2007. - Credit: PA

A name familiar to Norwich City fans has taken the Celtic hot seat on a temporary basis after Neil Lennon handed in his resignation. 

John Kennedy, who was assistant to Lennon during his second spell as Celtic boss, has been named as interim manager whilst the Scottish champions begin their search for the Northern Irishman's successor. 

Kennedy was one of several loan players brought to Carrow Road by Glenn Roeder during his tenure at the club and spent a year with the Canaries during the 2007/08 season, impressing with his performances at the back. 

The Scottish defender was close to joining Motherwell before agreeing to a loan at Carrow Road, but fancied a move down south with plenty of interest, including from Preston managed by Alan Irvine. 

Injuries plagued a career that was seemed destined from the top both domestically and internationally. After breaking through the youth ranks at Celtic Park, Kennedy was watched by scouts at AC Milan. It was during an international match with Romania where his career was placed in jeopardy. 

Despite three years on the sidelines, Kennedy did manage to play again before arriving at Norwich. His loan at Carrow Road was cut short due to ankle ligament damage. Kennedy eventually retired aged 26.

Glenn Roeder brought John Kennedy to Norwich on loan Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

Glenn Roeder brought John Kennedy to Norwich on loan. - Credit: Focus Images

Now he is tasked with stabilising Celtic, who find themselves 18 points behind rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. 

Kennedy is the current bookies favourite to be handed the job on a permanent basis, with Scotland boss Steve Clarke, ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez and Eddie Howe also tipped for the role. 

