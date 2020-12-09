City keeper looking to head out on loan

Published: 9:02 AM December 9, 2020

Jon McCracken of Norwich City can't stop Kieran Agard of Milton Keynes Dons scoring his side's first goal during the Papa John's Trophy match at Stadium MK - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Young Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken is targeting a loan move in January to gain first team experience.

McCracken, who was in goal for City’s Under-23s side in their 6-0 defeat to MK Dons in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, sees his long-term future at Carrow Road but wants to head out on loan in the new year to test himself in senior football.

“The goal for me is to stay at Norwich long-term and maybe go out on loan in January to see what is out there,” said McCracken, who almost left the club in the summer of 2019, reportedly going on trial with Burnley. “I have had my under-23s games over the last couple of seasons and it’s time for me to start cracking on with some senior football.

“I’ve had a bit of a taste of it in the EFL Trophy [now known as the Papa John’s Trophy] where we played Plymouth, Newport and Cheltenham.

“We played those games and qualified out of the group. They are the games you want to play in; you want to play league opposition. Going forward I’d like to get some senior football somewhere.”

Jon McCracken saved a late penalty to ensure City's U23s recorded a 0-0 draw with Burnley. - Credit: Norwich City

Despite Tuesday’s heavy scoreline, McCracken, came out of the Dons cup clash with credit, captaining the youngsters and making some good saves on a difficult evening.

McCracken is pleased to be getting a run of games after an injury interrupted year.

“It has been good to get back into a run of games after almost a year out with injuries, and Covid didn’t help that either,” he told the Daily Record.

“I’m back getting games with the under-23 team again and I’m loving it. The whole point in this season for me is getting back to training consistently and getting games.

“I spent the best the best part of seven months doing rehab and then when I got back it was time to go into lockdown.

“It was really frustrating and I have been choking to get back playing, but it gave me time to rest up and get focussed on the season again.

“The coaches have been brilliant with me and patient with my injury, so I can’t really ask for much more from them.

“The goalkeeping coach Tom Weal has been really good with me and getting me back into things.

“As a team we seem to be doing really well just now.”